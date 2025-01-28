For a Ghoulishly Good Time See 'The Addams Family' at The Gateway

Cross your arms, snap your fingers and sing, “They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky, The Addams Family.” That’s right, they’re back, alive, as deliciously ghoulish as ever in The Addams Family musical at Gateway.

This blissfully bizarre family came to life through the pen of cartoonist Charles Addams and ran in The New Yorker circa 1930s. The television series based on Addams’ cartoons brought this eccentric family into our homes for two seasons from 1964 to 1966 starring Carolyn Jones as Morticia and John Astin as Gomez. These quirky characters also invaded the big screen with the box office hit The Addams Family film (1991) and a sequel, Addams Family Values (1993). Both casts included Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci. The most recent incarnation came in the popular Netflix series, Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.

The Addams Family musical, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, enjoyed a successful run on Broadway opening April 8, 2010, starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth and running through December 31, 2011.

The Addams Family musical is riotously entertaining mixing macabre family values with normalcy, shaking them together and producing the most intoxicating treat. The plot centers on this tight-knit clan whose world is suddenly turned upside down. Their precious Wednesday, the daughter of darkness, announces that she has a “normal” boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, and when he and his family come for dinner tonight everyone is to act “normal.” Additionally, she confides to her dad that she loves this young man and begs him not to tell her mother. Gomez has never kept a secret from Morticia, so this puts him in a very precarious position.

When Lucas and his family arrive, they are greeted by the Addams family who are trying to act “normal.” During the course of this hilarious evening, secrets are revealed leading to life altering results.

The Gateway’s director, Keith Andrews, takes us on a rollicking ride with a cast that has slipped into their quirky characters as easily as slipping into a well-worn pair of comfortable shoes even on opening night. The vocals from the entire cast are outstanding and choreography also by Keith Andrews is synchronized and spirited, blending smoothly into each scene as if it was part of the dialogue. Musical director Andrew Haile Austin and the orchestra give a rich, energetic accompaniment.

Careful thought has been given to every technical aspect of this production. The spectacular sets designed by Julian Crouch and Phelim McDermott glide on and off stage making for seamless transitions and impressive visual from the giant spiked iron graveyard gates to the New York City skyline, to an enormous tree with knots resembling eyes that might come to life a la Wizard of Oz. The well-executed lighting design by Jose Santiago adds ghostly effects as does sound design by Ben Takitch. Costumes by Janine Loesch are dazzling, especially Morticia’s long, sinewy gown with daringly low neckline that Gomez describes as “plunging all the way to Venezuela.” Dustin Lawson’s wig and makeup design gives a signature look to each character.

The cast is sheer perfection. Jade Milam’s Morticia is everything we want this character to be from her appearance to her attitude. Milam is willowy, properly deadpan and so passionate with a mezzo-soprano that rings throughout the theater. Aaron DeJesus (Gomez) is short in stature but big on swagger with swashbuckling swordplay reminiscent of Errol Flynn. His complete devotion for Morticia and the kids is touching. Jim Borstelmann, replete with white mask and dark circled eyes, plays Uncle Fester with childlike playfulness. Relishing his role as narrator, he breaks the fourth wall and speaks directly to the audience.

Borstelmann has a show-stopping moment when he confesses he is in love with the moon and through a technical trick, floats up to it singing “The Moon and Me.” Malia Monk, with wide eyes and soaring soprano, becomes Wednesday rejoicing in all her morbid antics, but confused by her new feelings of love for Lucas and determination to become “normal.” Rivers O’Neal is such fun as the Addams Family’s mischievous and masochistic son, Pugsley. He constantly seeks attention, especially from Wednesday who regularly tortures him on a rack and all he screams is “more.” Sydney Cedeno as Grandma is devilish and sarcastic, yet she shows wisdom that comes with age when advising Pugsley. Ellis Gage, with legs that stretch for miles and low guttural sounds, is a hoot as the hulking butler, Lurch.

The Beineke family is outstanding. Jared Goodwin as Wednesday’s boyfriend Lucas Beineke looks like an all-American boy, tall with wisps of blond hair and adorable. He appears very “normal,” but he did fall in love with eccentric Wednesday in Central Park while she was shooting pigeons with her crossbow. Lucas’ parents, the Ohioans, appear as normal until events unravel revealing another side to them. Gil Brady gives Mal Beineke the proper starchy, passionless, close-mindedness necessary so that we completely understand when his wife, Alice, played with gusto and a powerful soprano by Crystal Kellogg, transforms from upbeat and respectable mom into a weeping mess.

The Addams Ancestors, the ensemble, are multi-talented dancers and singers who add so much to the overall creepy, kooky fun of the show.

For a ghoulishly good time, head to The Gateway’s The Addams Family playing through February 16.

Gateway Playhouse, 215 S. Country Road, Bellport. thegateway.org. 631-286-1133