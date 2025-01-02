Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, January 3-9, 2025

Enjoy a candlelight Friday at Wölffer Estate.

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy festive live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, January 3-9, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Candlelight Fridays in the Tasting Room with Klyph Black

Friday, January 3, 4 p.m.

Enjoy live music from Klyph Black, seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, specialty cocktails, and more in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estate! Reservations are highly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Friday Classic Film: A Day at the Races

Friday, January 3, 5 p.m.

Enjoy this hilarious classic 1939 film about a veterinarian posing as an M.D. who teams up with his friends to help save The Standish Sanitarium. It stars The Marx Brothers, Allan Jones, and Maureen O’Sullivan.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Film Screening: Beetlejuice

Saturday, January 4, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss a screening of this classic horror/comedy starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara. Admission is free.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Resonating Earth with Carolyn Enger, Piano

Sunday, January 5, 3 p.m.

Enjoy the work of acclaimed artist Carolyn Enger, whose project Resonating Earth features the music of composers like Bach and Debussy set against the visual art and photography of creators like Elliot Forrest and Myels Aronowitz. Reservations are required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Dance Out East: The Scattering by Emily Coates in Collaboration with Works in Process at The Guggenheim

Thursday, January 9, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this performance, which provides a unique insight into the process of choreographed works that will sequence into the Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival at the Guggenheim Museum. Tickets are $25 and $20 for members.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Birding for Beginners Walk in Vineyard Field

Saturday, January 4, 10 a.m.

Learn to identify East End birds like the blue jay, starling, mockingbird, and hawk at SOFO! Bring your own binoculars if you have them. The program is free, but advanced registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Longhouse Illuminated

Fridays and Saturdays Through January 11

Enjoy the beauty of Longhouse Reserve, illuminated as a winter wonderland throughout the holiday season. You can also find unique gifts, treats, and music in the Holiday Artisan Market. The fee is $45 for non-members and $35 for members. Children under age twelve are free, but an adult must accompany them.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/products/longhouse-illuminated

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Studio: Figure Drawing with Linda Capello

Friday, January 3, 1 p.m.

Learn about line, mass, gesture, and proportion while working from a live model at the Southampton Arts Center. The fee is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. You’ll need to bring your own dry medium like soft vine charcoal, conte, or graphite, as well as a kneaded eraser and a large drawing pad.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Bingo! At Union Burger Bar

Friday, January 3, 6:30 p.m.

Try your luck at Bingo while checking out a creative American menu at Union Burger Bar. After the game, enjoy a late-night happy hour and live music.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

Holiday Winter Market

Saturday, January 4, 9 a.m.

Enjoy homemade and locally sourced goods, jewelry, baked items, clothing, coffee, beer, and more every Saturday in Westhampton Beach.

40 Main Street, Westhampton. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

Saturdays in the Study

Saturday, January 4, 6 p.m.

Spend Saturday in the cozy study area at Canoe Place, where there is a roaring fire, craft cocktails, and a live DJ. No reservations are required. You can also book a room if you want to make it a weekend.

239 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Afternoon Tea

Sunday, January 5, 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy a fine selection of teas, sandwiches, sweets, and champagne at Baker House 1650. An upgraded royal tea service includes caviar and house-made blinis.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

NFL Sundays

Sunday, January 5

Enjoy the game on the Big Screen at The Clubhouse, where there will also be plenty of bites, drinks, and good company! A bowling alley and arcade can keep the kiddos busy while you watch.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

A Winter Tea

Monday, January 6, 1 p.m.

Join published cookbook author Margaret M. Johnson for an afternoon tea that includes scones, butter, jam, tea breads, and, of course, plenty of hot tea! Cookbooks will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Keep Calm & Color On

Tuesday, January 7, 4 p.m.

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon featuring coloring books designed especially for adults at the Hampton Bays Library. Materials will be provided.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Virtual Creative Writing Workshop

Wednesday, January 8, 6 p.m.

Join The Quogue Library from the comfort of your home! Bring your script, story, song, recipe, or other creative work, and enjoy feedback from your fellow writers. Register in advance for Zoom info, which will be emailed twenty-four hours in advance of the event.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Earth Yoga with Amy Hess

Wednesday, January 8, 9 p.m.

Bring your yoga mat to the peaceful nature center at Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where you’ll enjoy a one-hour class. Tickets are $15, and pre-registration is recommended.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Carl Broady: Life Reflections

On view January 6-31

Enjoy the works of Carl Broady, a photographer specializing in abstract art, at the Southampton Cultural Center. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, January 10, at 4 p.m.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Fantastic Voyage

On view through January 12

Don’t miss the last weekend to view this extended exhibition at the White Room Gallery that features the work of artist Mital Pitel, a wildlife photographer, and Daniel Hilpert, famous for his vehicular paintings, among others.

3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton.631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

85th Annual Guild Hall Members Exhibition

On view through January 26

Don’t miss the oldest non-juried exhibition on Long Island at Guild Hall. You’ll view over 300 works in a variety of mediums, including emerging talents and first-time exhibitors.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

