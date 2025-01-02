Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, January 3-9, 2025
Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy festive live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, January 3-9, 2025.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Candlelight Fridays in the Tasting Room with Klyph Black
Friday, January 3, 4 p.m.
Enjoy live music from Klyph Black, seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, specialty cocktails, and more in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estate! Reservations are highly recommended.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com
Friday Classic Film: A Day at the Races
Friday, January 3, 5 p.m.
Enjoy this hilarious classic 1939 film about a veterinarian posing as an M.D. who teams up with his friends to help save The Standish Sanitarium. It stars The Marx Brothers, Allan Jones, and Maureen O’Sullivan.
871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org
Film Screening: Beetlejuice
Saturday, January 4, 2 p.m.
Don’t miss a screening of this classic horror/comedy starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara. Admission is free.
159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Resonating Earth with Carolyn Enger, Piano
Sunday, January 5, 3 p.m.
Enjoy the work of acclaimed artist Carolyn Enger, whose project Resonating Earth features the music of composers like Bach and Debussy set against the visual art and photography of creators like Elliot Forrest and Myels Aronowitz. Reservations are required.
91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org
Dance Out East: The Scattering by Emily Coates in Collaboration with Works in Process at The Guggenheim
Thursday, January 9, 6 p.m.
Don’t miss this performance, which provides a unique insight into the process of choreographed works that will sequence into the Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival at the Guggenheim Museum. Tickets are $25 and $20 for members.
48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Birding for Beginners Walk in Vineyard Field
Saturday, January 4, 10 a.m.
Learn to identify East End birds like the blue jay, starling, mockingbird, and hawk at SOFO! Bring your own binoculars if you have them. The program is free, but advanced registration is required.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
Longhouse Illuminated
Fridays and Saturdays Through January 11
Enjoy the beauty of Longhouse Reserve, illuminated as a winter wonderland throughout the holiday season. You can also find unique gifts, treats, and music in the Holiday Artisan Market. The fee is $45 for non-members and $35 for members. Children under age twelve are free, but an adult must accompany them.
133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/products/longhouse-illuminated
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Studio: Figure Drawing with Linda Capello
Friday, January 3, 1 p.m.
Learn about line, mass, gesture, and proportion while working from a live model at the Southampton Arts Center. The fee is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. You’ll need to bring your own dry medium like soft vine charcoal, conte, or graphite, as well as a kneaded eraser and a large drawing pad.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Bingo! At Union Burger Bar
Friday, January 3, 6:30 p.m.
Try your luck at Bingo while checking out a creative American menu at Union Burger Bar. After the game, enjoy a late-night happy hour and live music.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com
Holiday Winter Market
Saturday, January 4, 9 a.m.
Enjoy homemade and locally sourced goods, jewelry, baked items, clothing, coffee, beer, and more every Saturday in Westhampton Beach.
40 Main Street, Westhampton. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org
Saturdays in the Study
Saturday, January 4, 6 p.m.
Spend Saturday in the cozy study area at Canoe Place, where there is a roaring fire, craft cocktails, and a live DJ. No reservations are required. You can also book a room if you want to make it a weekend.
239 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com
Afternoon Tea
Sunday, January 5, 1:30 p.m.
Enjoy a fine selection of teas, sandwiches, sweets, and champagne at Baker House 1650. An upgraded royal tea service includes caviar and house-made blinis.
181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com
NFL Sundays
Sunday, January 5
Enjoy the game on the Big Screen at The Clubhouse, where there will also be plenty of bites, drinks, and good company! A bowling alley and arcade can keep the kiddos busy while you watch.
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com
A Winter Tea
Monday, January 6, 1 p.m.
Join published cookbook author Margaret M. Johnson for an afternoon tea that includes scones, butter, jam, tea breads, and, of course, plenty of hot tea! Cookbooks will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required.
201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
Keep Calm & Color On
Tuesday, January 7, 4 p.m.
Enjoy a relaxing afternoon featuring coloring books designed especially for adults at the Hampton Bays Library. Materials will be provided.
52 Ponquogue Avenue, 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
Virtual Creative Writing Workshop
Wednesday, January 8, 6 p.m.
Join The Quogue Library from the comfort of your home! Bring your script, story, song, recipe, or other creative work, and enjoy feedback from your fellow writers. Register in advance for Zoom info, which will be emailed twenty-four hours in advance of the event.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Earth Yoga with Amy Hess
Wednesday, January 8, 9 p.m.
Bring your yoga mat to the peaceful nature center at Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where you’ll enjoy a one-hour class. Tickets are $15, and pre-registration is recommended.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
Carl Broady: Life Reflections
On view January 6-31
Enjoy the works of Carl Broady, a photographer specializing in abstract art, at the Southampton Cultural Center. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, January 10, at 4 p.m.
25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
Fantastic Voyage
On view through January 12
Don’t miss the last weekend to view this extended exhibition at the White Room Gallery that features the work of artist Mital Pitel, a wildlife photographer, and Daniel Hilpert, famous for his vehicular paintings, among others.
3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton.631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery
85th Annual Guild Hall Members Exhibition
On view through January 26
Don’t miss the oldest non-juried exhibition on Long Island at Guild Hall. You’ll view over 300 works in a variety of mediums, including emerging talents and first-time exhibitors.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org
