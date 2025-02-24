Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption This February 2025

Meet Bargo, up for adoption through North Fork Animal Welfare League

Local East End animal shelters have wonderful pets up for adoption and waiting for you in the Hampton and North Fork this February 2025!

Arlo

Behind his striking looks lies a heart full of love waiting for the right person to unlock it. Arlo’s journey hasn’t been easy — rescued after being abandoned on a rural Texas road, he’s still learning that the world can be a safe place. Though slow to trust, once he bonds, this affectionate Pointer mix is a devoted companion who loves to snuggle and be by your side. He thrives in a quiet, adult-only home with a patient, experienced owner who can provide the understanding he needs. With time, kindness, and maybe a little string cheese, Arlo will be your most loyal friend.

ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Brisci

With striking green eyes and a personality as bold as her beauty, this confident kitty knows exactly what she wants. Brisci arrived at ARF when her family could no longer care for her, and she’s been ruling the cattery ever since. She adores attention—until her sassy side decides it’s time for a break. Playful, independent, and full of charm, she’s always ready to keep you entertained, whether batting at toys or surveying her kingdom with a regal stare. If you’re looking for a feline with a little flair and a lot of personality, Brisci is ready to take her throne in your home.

ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Owl

With his sleek black coat and lively personality, this little bunny is ready to hop into a loving home. Owl may have faced an abrupt change when his owner moved, but he hasn’t let that dampen his spirits. This one-year-old Netherland Dwarf loves to zoom around, binky with joy, and explore his surroundings. While still warming up to pets and attention, he’s making great progress and would thrive with a patient family willing to continue his socialization.

Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Bob

Full of energy and affection, this young kitten is ready to find his forever family. Bob is a playful little guy who loves to explore, pounce, and chase after toys, but when the excitement winds down, he’s happiest curled up in a warm lap. With his curious spirit and loving nature, he’s sure to bring joy to any home. As winter approaches, Bob is dreaming of a cozy spot beside someone who will cherish his playful antics and gentle cuddles. If you’re looking for a fun-loving feline to brighten your days, Bob is ready to be your perfect companion.

Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Molly

This sweet and affectionate pup is ready to find a home where she can truly shine. Molly may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up, she becomes a loving and gentle companion. At four years old, she’s looking for a calm and patient family, preferably with older children over 12 who can respect her need for a little extra time to adjust. As the only pet in the home, she’ll happily soak up all the love and attention. If you’re ready to meet this special girl, reach out today to learn more about adopting or fostering Molly.

Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Bargo

Bargo is an affectionate and athletic dog who loves to explore and stay active. He gets along well with other dogs and would thrive in a home that can match his energy and enthusiasm. Fully vetted and ready for adoption, he’s looking for a family that will give him the love and companionship he deserves. If you’re searching for a loyal and playful four-legged friend, Bargo is waiting to meet you!

North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org