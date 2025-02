Hamptons Pride Film Series Screens at Bay Street Theater

Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni, Ellen Dioguardi, David Gribin, Judy Clempner Lisa Tamburini David Gilmartin, David Steckowski Lisa Tamburini Elizabeth Lyngholm, Louise Raymond Lisa Tamburini Jim Allman, Susan Burnside Lisa Tamburini Joe Bentz, Carl Rosoff Lisa Tamburini Josh Masten, Mike Verrier, Aidan and Alexandra Crank Lisa Tamburini Laurie Hall, Linda Creash Lisa Tamburini Lys Marigold, Dianne Benson Lisa Tamburini Michael Pratt, Michael and Tina Guglielmo Lisa Tamburini Nancy Thompson, Kim Fink Lisa Tamburini Rev. Rob Stuart, Dushy and Roman Roth Lisa Tamburini Stephen Altman, David Mazujian Lisa Tamburini Terry Kidder, Lora Nelson Lisa Tamburini Tom House, Angela LaGreca Lisa Tamburini

Hamptons Pride‘s Tom House, in partnership with Bay Street Theater, launched its inaugural Hamptons Pride Film Series, creating a new social outlet for the community with screenings of LGBTQ+-themed films.

The series kicked off with PRIDE (2014), directed by Matthew Warchus, followed by a screening of Torch Song Trilogy (1988), directed by Paul Bogart.