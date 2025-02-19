Keith Mantell Discusses His 15th Dan's Cover, 'Snow Day'

“Snow Day” by Keith Mantell

Celebrating his 15th Dan’s Papers cover with his painting “Snow Day” this week, Riverhead artist Keith Mantell speaks to us about his creative process, wet on wet “alla prima” technique, the importance of art education, owning art, and how the East End has played a major role in his work and success.

A Chat with Keith Mantell

Tell me about this painting. Where and when is it? What inspired you to paint it?

Every year I do a winter scene to use as our holiday card. I try to figure out some concept that is timeless. I did a series of views of holiday shoppers in New York City for a few years. Then I started doing fun winter scenes; ice skating in Rockefeller Center, sled riding, horses in a snowstorm. They’re always fun and challenging to come up with a lush action-packed holiday composition. This year I went with a good old “no school today” snowball fight. This could be anywhere there are kids and snow.

What is your painting process? Do you work from pictures? En plein air? Or from your imagination?

Primarily, I work alla prima, which is wet on wet painting. I like the spontaneity of juicy paint. I do a lot of plein air painting, but if I can’t get outside, then studio pieces are my go-to. I use photos that I take and save for reference. If I shoot something interesting and then if it’s a winner, I’ll play around with the composition as I paint. Once the painting gets going, I let the painting and the paint dictate where it’s going and refer less to the photo. For this one, I used lots of saved photos and just let the painting develop as it went along. Adding more kids, different trees, someone’s parent, my late doggy (she loved the snow), adjusting the colors of the outfits as well as the temperature of the scene per my imagination.

Has the East End played a role in your trajectory as an artist?

Absolutely it has. For one, Dan’s Papers has been a great supporter. This is my 15th cover! The exposure I get is always welcome. Creatively, the East End is always an inspirational place. No matter what time of year. The variety of subject matter, the history, the light, the opportunities abound and there’s a great scene as far as an art community goes.

Are you working on anything new in the new year? New projects or shows?

I’m always thinking and considering what to put on the easel next. Sometimes it comes easily, sometimes it’s a process. I’ve been focused on working with pastels for a while and doing more figurative pieces too. You can follow me at @keith.mantell on Instagram and find me on Facebook to see the results.

Where can people see your work online and/or in person?

Along with my Instagram and Facebook accounts, my website is keithmantell.com, and I’m represented by William Ris Gallery in Jamesport (williamris.com).

Do you have anything else you’d like to add or discuss?

I’ve always been a proponent of art consumption both publicly and privately. A lot of people don’t access or consider the benefits of owning art and the joys that living with a piece can bring. Incorporating art into our life is nourishing and can be informative or contemplative. Art education is as essential as the “three Rs” (Reading, wRiting and aRithmetic) in being a well-rounded individual. We shouldn’t lose sight of that.