Event & Party Photos

Mattituck Laurel Library Hosts Artists Reception

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/03/2025

Aleeyah and Colleen BrownAlicia Doherty

Babette and Hudson PaulAlicia Doherty

Barbara and Mike MeehanAlicia Doherty

Bob BrennerAlicia Doherty

Chris MalkushAlicia Doherty

Art Gallery Coordinator Diana FosterAlicia Doherty

Artist Don CoruzziAlicia Doherty

Glenn and Artist Ellen PaulAlicia Doherty

Curators Irene and Nick AndreadisAlicia Doherty

Artist Janet HerdAlicia Doherty

Artist Kim CoruzziAlicia Doherty

Larysa AndreadisAlicia Doherty

Nick DeeganAlicia Doherty

Sandy King-MoeckAlicia Doherty

Teagan MorrisAlicia Doherty

Wyatt MorrisAlicia Doherty

The Mattituck Laurel Library and its Art Gallery Coordinator Diana Foster hosted an artists’ reception featuring a collection of works from Good Ground Artists.

The exhibition showcased a diverse range of styles, including realistic, avant-garde, abstract and surreal art.

Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the artists in discussing their inspirations.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles