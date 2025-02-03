Mattituck Laurel Library Hosts Artists Reception
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
02/03/2025
Aleeyah and Colleen BrownAlicia Doherty
Babette and Hudson PaulAlicia Doherty
Barbara and Mike MeehanAlicia Doherty
Bob BrennerAlicia Doherty
Chris MalkushAlicia Doherty
Art Gallery Coordinator Diana FosterAlicia Doherty
Artist Don CoruzziAlicia Doherty
Glenn and Artist Ellen PaulAlicia Doherty
Curators Irene and Nick AndreadisAlicia Doherty
Artist Janet HerdAlicia Doherty
Artist Kim CoruzziAlicia Doherty
Larysa AndreadisAlicia Doherty
Nick DeeganAlicia Doherty
Sandy King-MoeckAlicia Doherty
Teagan MorrisAlicia Doherty
Wyatt MorrisAlicia Doherty
The Mattituck Laurel Library and its Art Gallery Coordinator Diana Foster hosted an artists’ reception featuring a collection of works from Good Ground Artists.
The exhibition showcased a diverse range of styles, including realistic, avant-garde, abstract and surreal art.
Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the artists in discussing their inspirations.