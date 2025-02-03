Mattituck Laurel Library Hosts Artists Reception

The Mattituck Laurel Library and its Art Gallery Coordinator Diana Foster hosted an artists’ reception featuring a collection of works from Good Ground Artists.

The exhibition showcased a diverse range of styles, including realistic, avant-garde, abstract and surreal art.

Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the artists in discussing their inspirations.