Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons Returning for 5th Year

The 2024 Palm Tree Music Festival crowd, Photo: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Shinnecock Nation will once again host this summer’s Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons, with organizers announcing Saturday, June 21, as the official date for the one-day Electronic Dance Music event.

It marks the fifth consecutive year of Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons, and will feature music from Palm Tree Crew co-founder Kygo, Fisher, Mau P, Blond:ish, Coco + Breezy, Tinx & Lucas, Benjamin Lloyd, and Beau Cruz.

Though the 2024 festival was initially planned to be held at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, last-minute permit issues led to a sudden venue shift to the Shinnecock Reservation in Southampton. While some festival-goers are still holding onto their frustrations about 2024’s event, the Palm Tree Music Festival promises that this year’s event will be a smoother experience — although social media commenters still have lingering doubts.

“Hard pass. Last year was a hot mess,” one person wrote on Instagram. Another added, “Real ones who attended last year know how horrible the event was.” While someone else was a little more dramatic, posting: “Still shaking from the entire thing.”

Despite the online backlash, organizers for the festival — which has previously made waves in locations like Hawaii and Aspen — are promising an “unforgettable” experience.

“The Hamptons holds a special place in the Palm Tree Music Festival story — it’s where it all began,” said Palm Tree Crew CEO Michael Diaz in a statement. “Returning for our fifth year is not only a milestone for us, but also the perfect way to kick off the summer with the incredible energy of our fans. We aim to elevate the experience each year, and 2025 will be no exception. We can’t wait to bring the Palm Tree Crew lifestyle back to the Hamptons for another unforgettable weekend.”

Learn more at palmtreemusicfestival.com.