Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League's 53rd Annual Christmas Ball

Robin and Richard Patton, Kim Coleman CAPEHART Sam and Vicky Hunt CAPEHART Anne and Charles Johnson CAPEHART Michael and Ellen Merriman CAPEHART Lynn Wheat, Thomas Peterffy CAPEHART Danielle Moore, Lesley Smith CAPEHART Callie Baker-Holt CAPEHART Bill and Marianne Powers CAPEHART Candy Hamm CAPEHART Kevin Clark, James Berwind CAPEHART Emilia Pfeifler CAPEHART Jose Pepe, Emilia Fanjul CAPEHART Sue Berry, Anne Flowers CAPEHART Amy and Mackenzie Phelan CAPEHART

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its 53rd Annual Christmas Ball at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach.

Chaired by Pauline Pitt, the evening featured carolers and adoptable pets greeting the 300 attendees.

The event raised $2 million to further the league’s mission of rescuing and rehoming homeless, neglected and injured animals.

As the organization embarks on its 100th anniversary year, CEO Sue Berry expressed gratitude for the enduring support of donors, volunteers and staff.