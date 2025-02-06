Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League's 53rd Annual Christmas Ball
1 minute 02/06/2025
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its 53rd Annual Christmas Ball at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach.
Chaired by Pauline Pitt, the evening featured carolers and adoptable pets greeting the 300 attendees.
The event raised $2 million to further the league’s mission of rescuing and rehoming homeless, neglected and injured animals.
As the organization embarks on its 100th anniversary year, CEO Sue Berry expressed gratitude for the enduring support of donors, volunteers and staff.