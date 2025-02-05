'The Baldwins' Trailer Offers Look at New TLC Series

After seemingly living under a microscope of public scrutiny in the wake of the Rust tragedy, many were surprised to see Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin open the doors of his home to reality TV cameras. But that’s exactly what’s happening. TLC has released the first trailer for The Baldwins, an intimate look inside the lives of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children.

And if the preview is any indication, life in the Baldwin household is anything but quiet.

“Seven children, six animals, two parents. Wild family,” Hilaria quips in the trailer, setting the tone for a series that captures both the chaos and closeness of their daily lives. The trailer acknowledges the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, with Hilaria reflecting, “A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we’re trying to parent through it.”

Alec, at one point, gets emotional as he tells Hilaria, “Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids.”

The series also highlights the realities of life in the public eye, with Hilaria instructing their children to “just ignore him” as they navigate paparazzi. The couple is seen visiting an integrative psychologist, affirming, “We’re solid, and we’re here together.”

The footage offers a candid glimpse into their dynamic — from playful moments, like Alec being tackled in an impromptu wrestling match, to lighthearted parenting exchanges, including Hilaria’s blunt, “Why are we eating chocolate?” and Alec’s poolside plea for no peeing in the water. But the show doesn’t shy away from weightier topics.

The Baldwins premieres February 23 on TLC.