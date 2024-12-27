Alec Baldwin Can Rest Easy About Future 'Rust' Shooting Charges

Alec Baldwin, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

After a painful few years, Alec Baldwin can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The Amagansett resident and father of eight no longer has to worry about criminal charges related to the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. It was confirmed on Dec. 23 that prosecutors in New Mexico would no longer pursue an appeal of a court’s decision to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin.

“The State’s efforts to continue to litigate the case in a fair and comprehensive manner have been met with multiple barriers that have compromised its ability to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” a news release said.

In a statement shared with “South O’ the Highway,” the actor’s defense attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said: “The decision to dismiss the appeal is the final vindication of what Alec Baldwin and his attorneys have said from the beginning—this was an unspeakable tragedy but Alec Baldwin committed no crime. The rule of law remains intact in New Mexico.”

Dropping the appeal is in line with a former decision made by Judge Mary Marlow Sommer in July, who decided to dismiss the case on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense. Still, New Mexico’s First Judicial District Attorney (FJDA) Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Dec. 23 the FJDA “supports the Hutchins’ family and their continued fight for justice in civil court.”

Baldwin was the lead actor and a co-producer of Rust, a Western indie film shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Last month, a world premiere of the film was held in Poland, the late cinematographer’s native country. Baldwin was not in attendance.