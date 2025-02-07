Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, February 7-13, 2025

It’s the perfect time for outdoor ice skating.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, February 7-13, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Hero: The Boy from Troy

Friday, February 7, 10 a.m.

Bring your littles in grades 3-6 to The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, where they will learn about the heroes of the Civil Rights movement through the eyes of Jayden, who is stuck in detention reading a book about Congressman John Lewis.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Beauty and The Beast

Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8

Don’t miss a performance of the Disney classic presented by the South Fork Performing Arts’ Black Box Performing Project at LTV Studios. Tickets are $25.

76 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Open Studio for Families

Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m.

Join The Parrish Art Museum for a drop-in session in which you can create art in a variety of mediums. The activity is free with museum admission.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Kids in the Kitchen: Fruit Smoothies with Graham Cracker Dippers

Saturday, February 8, 1 p.m.

Your little chef, ages 5-12, can make a healthy frozen treat from fruit and oat milk at Project Most! Tickets are $25. The recipe is nut, milk, and egg-free.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Princess Tea Party

Sunday, February 9, 10 a.m.

Sing and dance with your favorite princesses at The Long Island Aquarium! You’ll enjoy formal white glove service, tea sandwiches, sweets, and photo opportunities. Tickets entitle you to discounted museum admission.

431 East Main Street, Farmingdale. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

“A Dream is a Wish” Princess Concert & Kid-Friendly Tea Party

Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite Disney princesses singing all of your favorite songs at The Suffolk! Admission is $49 and includes the performance only. You can add a Tea Party package for two people for $25 when you arrive at the venue.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Owls of Long Island

Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.

Your little animal-lover, ages eight and up, can join the Quogue Wildlife Refuge to learn about native owl species, including their behaviors, habitats, and conservation efforts. Tickets are $5.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Bill Blagg: Magic in Motion

Monday, February 10, 10 a.m.

Enjoy this interactive magic show in which Bill Blag will make objects come to life while teaching scientific concepts like force, energy, friction, and motion. General admission is $15. The event is suitable for kiddos in grades 3-6.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Cookie Dough Chocolate Hearts

Tuesday, February 11, 6 p.m.

Your little chef in grades 5-12 can make edible cookie dough from scratch and dip it in melted chocolate just in time for Valentine’s Day with the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Reservations are required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Baby’s First Valentine

Wednesday, February 12, 10 a.m.

Join the Children’s Museum of the East End for a Valentine’s celebration with your little one that includes music, crafts, and free play. The event is free for members and $19 for non-members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Valentine Art with Little Moments, Little Fam

Thursday, February 13, 3:30 p.m.

Your little valentine in grades 1-3 can enjoy a sensory-led program in which they create Valentine’s art at the Quogue Library! Registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Top Family Events to Check Out This Week

Andy’s

If you’re looking for a great place to stop in for a bite with the kiddos, check out Andy’s in Greenport, where they can enjoy a fresh and tasty kids’ menu with items like spaghetti & chicken meatballs and fresh fruit with Nutella. Check out the To Die For Desserts while you’re there!

34 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysnofo.com

The Clubhouse

Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

GAC Roller Rink

Enjoy roller skating for all ages on Fridays and Sundays at the GDC Roller Rink at the American Legion in Greenport. Sessions are $10, which includes skate rentals. Non-skaters are $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

North Fork Arts Center: Sepan Greenport Theatre

View screenings of your favorite kid-friendly films like Mufasa: The Lion King right in Greenport, where an 80-year-old theater has been renovated to maintain its charm but offer modern comfort.

211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org

North Fork Chocolate Company

Bring your little sweet teeth to North Fork Chocolate Company, where they will enjoy delicious handmade chocolates, Belgian waffles, pies, and ice cream!

8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Safari Adventure

Take your littles in for open play with inflatables, video games, a calming spa, a hands-on area, and more! Safari Adventure is appropriate for kiddos ages 1-10. The fee is $16 for one- and two-year-olds. For visitors ages 3-10, it is $25. Infants are free with an older sibling.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, safariadventureny.com

Scott’s Pointe

On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Southampton Ice Rink

Welcome the cold weather fun at the Southampton Ice Rink, where several public skate sessions are held every weekend. While you’re there, rent an igloo that comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, board games, and service from Local Burger.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Stephenson’s Toys and Games

Don’t miss out on the fabulous board games, STEM activities, arts & crafts, puppets, instruments, dolls, and so much more at Stepheson’s Toys and Games!

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com