Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, February 7-13, 2025
Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, February 7-13, 2025.
Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week
Hero: The Boy from Troy
Friday, February 7, 10 a.m.
Bring your littles in grades 3-6 to The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, where they will learn about the heroes of the Civil Rights movement through the eyes of Jayden, who is stuck in detention reading a book about Congressman John Lewis.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Beauty and The Beast
Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8
Don’t miss a performance of the Disney classic presented by the South Fork Performing Arts’ Black Box Performing Project at LTV Studios. Tickets are $25.
76 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org
Open Studio for Families
Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m.
Join The Parrish Art Museum for a drop-in session in which you can create art in a variety of mediums. The activity is free with museum admission.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Kids in the Kitchen: Fruit Smoothies with Graham Cracker Dippers
Saturday, February 8, 1 p.m.
Your little chef, ages 5-12, can make a healthy frozen treat from fruit and oat milk at Project Most! Tickets are $25. The recipe is nut, milk, and egg-free.
44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org
Princess Tea Party
Sunday, February 9, 10 a.m.
Sing and dance with your favorite princesses at The Long Island Aquarium! You’ll enjoy formal white glove service, tea sandwiches, sweets, and photo opportunities. Tickets entitle you to discounted museum admission.
431 East Main Street, Farmingdale. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com
“A Dream is a Wish” Princess Concert & Kid-Friendly Tea Party
Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m.
Don’t miss your favorite Disney princesses singing all of your favorite songs at The Suffolk! Admission is $49 and includes the performance only. You can add a Tea Party package for two people for $25 when you arrive at the venue.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Owls of Long Island
Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.
Your little animal-lover, ages eight and up, can join the Quogue Wildlife Refuge to learn about native owl species, including their behaviors, habitats, and conservation efforts. Tickets are $5.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
Bill Blagg: Magic in Motion
Monday, February 10, 10 a.m.
Enjoy this interactive magic show in which Bill Blag will make objects come to life while teaching scientific concepts like force, energy, friction, and motion. General admission is $15. The event is suitable for kiddos in grades 3-6.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Cookie Dough Chocolate Hearts
Tuesday, February 11, 6 p.m.
Your little chef in grades 5-12 can make edible cookie dough from scratch and dip it in melted chocolate just in time for Valentine’s Day with the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Reservations are required.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Baby’s First Valentine
Wednesday, February 12, 10 a.m.
Join the Children’s Museum of the East End for a Valentine’s celebration with your little one that includes music, crafts, and free play. The event is free for members and $19 for non-members.
376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en
Valentine Art with Little Moments, Little Fam
Thursday, February 13, 3:30 p.m.
Your little valentine in grades 1-3 can enjoy a sensory-led program in which they create Valentine’s art at the Quogue Library! Registration is required.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Top Family Events to Check Out This Week
Andy’s
If you’re looking for a great place to stop in for a bite with the kiddos, check out Andy’s in Greenport, where they can enjoy a fresh and tasty kids’ menu with items like spaghetti & chicken meatballs and fresh fruit with Nutella. Check out the To Die For Desserts while you’re there!
34 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysnofo.com
The Clubhouse
Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com
GAC Roller Rink
Enjoy roller skating for all ages on Fridays and Sundays at the GDC Roller Rink at the American Legion in Greenport. Sessions are $10, which includes skate rentals. Non-skaters are $5.
102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org
North Fork Arts Center: Sepan Greenport Theatre
View screenings of your favorite kid-friendly films like Mufasa: The Lion King right in Greenport, where an 80-year-old theater has been renovated to maintain its charm but offer modern comfort.
211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org
North Fork Chocolate Company
Bring your little sweet teeth to North Fork Chocolate Company, where they will enjoy delicious handmade chocolates, Belgian waffles, pies, and ice cream!
8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com
Safari Adventure
Take your littles in for open play with inflatables, video games, a calming spa, a hands-on area, and more! Safari Adventure is appropriate for kiddos ages 1-10. The fee is $16 for one- and two-year-olds. For visitors ages 3-10, it is $25. Infants are free with an older sibling.
1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, safariadventureny.com
Scott’s Pointe
On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.
5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com
Southampton Ice Rink
Welcome the cold weather fun at the Southampton Ice Rink, where several public skate sessions are held every weekend. While you’re there, rent an igloo that comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, board games, and service from Local Burger.
668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com
Stephenson’s Toys and Games
Don’t miss out on the fabulous board games, STEM activities, arts & crafts, puppets, instruments, dolls, and so much more at Stepheson’s Toys and Games!
69 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com