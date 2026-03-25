Spring is officially here, and that means Dan’s Rosé Soirée is just around the corner. On Sunday, May 24, the Southampton Arts Center hosts the most anticipated kickoff event of the Hamptons season: an elegant, rosé-soaked evening featuring 20+ wines from around the world, bites from over 15 acclaimed chefs, live entertainment, DJ sets, and a full craft cocktail bar- all included with your ticket.

This is the first event of the 2026 Dan’s Taste Series , the beloved annual series that defines summer on the East End, and tickets are on sale now at DansTaste.com. They will not last long.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée — May 24, Southampton Arts Center

Picture it: a warm May evening at the Southampton Arts Center, transformed into an elegant soirée. More than 20 rosé wines from around the world — Provençal classics, California standouts, and the finest from the East End — flowing freely. Over 15 acclaimed chefs presenting curated bites, including exclusive tastings from private chefs and Emmy-nominated culinary talent. A full bar of handcrafted cocktails and premium craft beers. Live entertainment and DJ sets that keep the energy humming from the first sip to the last dance.

This is the Rosé Soirée — and it has earned its status as the most anticipated Memorial Day weekend event in the Hamptons. Year after year, it delivers the rare combination of effortless elegance and genuine fun that defines the very best of the East End summer social scene.

For those who want to take things to the next level, VIP tickets offer early entry and access to the exclusive VIP After Party — featuring elevated pours, curated bites, and next-level entertainment.

Tickets are limited, and this event sells out. Get yours now at DansTaste.com.

The Rosé Soirée is only the beginning. The 2026 Dan’s Taste Series spans five unforgettable events from Memorial Day through mid-August — each one a signature celebration of food, drink, and the singular spirit of summer on the East End.

Tickets for all events are on sale now at DansTaste.com. Now is the time to plan your perfect summer.

EHP Resort & Marina x Dan’s Light Up the Night — July 11, Sí Sí Restaurant, East Hampton

Now in its fifth year and bigger than ever, this beloved Bastille Day celebration takes over EHP Resort & Marina’s stunning waterfront and the chic Sí Sí Restaurant on Three Mile Harbor.

Expect great eats, killer cocktails, a high-energy dance floor, and — as night falls — a spectacular fireworks display over the water that simply has to be seen to be believed.

Lux VIP beach daybeds and terrace tables are available with premium bottle service. Gold and Platinum VIP guests enjoy an exclusive early-entry soirée from 6 to 7 p.m. Silver entry begins at 7 p.m.

Chefs of the Hamptons — July 23, SíSí @ EHP East Hampton

If you call yourself a food lover, this is your Super Bowl.

The top chefs of the Hamptons descend on one location for one extraordinary night, serving their absolute best dishes in a lively walk-around format with DJ music and entertainment all evening.

Overlooking Three Mile Harbor, every detail is curated — from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views.

Platinum VIP guests gain access to an elevated lounge with the finest food, drinks, and views from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dan’s Grill Hampton – August 8, Clubhouse Hamptons

Summer is grilling season, and Dan’s Grill Hampton is its definitive celebration.

Over 15 Grill Masters compete for the title of Dan’s Top Grill Master, with guests voting for their favorite dish of the night.

From perfectly seared steaks and burgers to imaginative grilled vegetables and sweet desserts, this event is a carnivore’s dream and a foodie’s paradise. Live music, DJ sets by DJ Theo, and a VIP After Party at Common Ground round out an unforgettable evening.

Don’t Miss a Single Moment

Four events. Four iconic settings. One unforgettable Hamptons summer. The 2026 Dan’s Taste Series is already generating buzz, and tickets are moving fast — especially for the Rosé Soirée on May 24, which is just around the corner. Now is the time to plan your perfect summer. Secure your tickets for any or all of the Dan’s Taste events — including limited time early Tier 1 pricing, which also unlocks the exclusive Dan’s Taste Card with benefits at East End restaurants, vineyards, and experiences — at DansTaste.com. Summer on the East End waits for no one.

Tickets available now at DansTaste.com