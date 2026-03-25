Internet comedians proved Trolls star Justin Timberlake correct when the pop star’s attorneys argued that he would be ridiculed if the Sag Harbor village police bodycam video of his arrest were released.

Footage showing the “Cry Me a River” singer struggling to explain who he is to the officer who did not recognize the internationally famous singer launched countless parody videos online since the video dropped on March 20, nearly two years after his June 18, 2024 arrest.

“I’m on a world tour,” Timberlake, seated behind the wheel of a rental car, tells the officer who pulled him over for traffic violations and asked actress Jessica Beil’s husband what he was doing. “It’s hard to explain, um, a world tour — I’m Justin Timberlake.”

The “SexyBack” singer, who was driving home from The American Hotel at the time he was stopped, was between stops on his Forget Tomorrow tour at the time. There were prior reports that the officer had no idea he was speaking to Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend, but footage of that awkward interaction unfolding proved comedy gold for some social media satirists. Footage of Timberlake dancing jokingly described as Timberlake’s sobriety test to walk a straight line ran rampant.

“These are like, really hard tests,” he tells officers in the video. “My heart is racing.”

Also not spared was The Social Network actor’s stylist friend who walked up to officers as they were taking Timberlake into custody and asked the officers to release him because maybe they were fans of the former boy band NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

The former Disney Mouseketeer was ultimately sentenced to 25 hours of community service, ordered to pay a $500 fine, $250 surcharge, had his license to drive in New York State suspended for 90 days and created an anti-DWI public service announcement.