Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, February 7–12, 2025

There are plenty of places to watch the the big game in the Hamptons.

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy festive live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, February 7–12, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Candlelight Fridays with Paris Ray

Friday, February 7, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the stirring tunes of Paris Ray, who has appeared on shows like Guiding Light and Late Night With Conan O’Brien, in The Tasting Room at Wolffer Estates. Seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, and specialty winter cocktails are all part of the cold-weather fun. Reservations are strongly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

R.O. Shapiro W/Rachael Davis

Friday, February 7, 8 p.m.

The Stephen Talkhouse is opening its doors after a short winter’s nap with the heartfelt melodies of Sag Harbor native R. O. Shapiro and upbeat entertainer Rachael Davis. Tickets are $22-$29.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Motown Night

Saturday, February 8, 7 p.m.

Get your groove on at The Bay Street Theater with That Motown Band, who will be singing the hits of The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, and more. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and merch table. The event will benefit The Butterfly Effect Project, which supports success in girls from every socio-economic background.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

LHT

Saturday, February 8, 10 p.m.

Hop back out onto the dance floor at The Stephen Talkhouse with Little Heads Think, a band known for its covers of popular 70s, 80s, and 90s hits, as well as groovy originals. Tickets are $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Candlelight Concerts: Tribute to Coldplay

Thursday, February 13, 8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite Coldplay hits, like “Clocks” and “Yellow,” performed by the Highline String Quartet under the warm glow of candlelight at Guild Hall. Tickets begin at $42. Concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby and food is permitted in the theater.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Harborfrost

Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8

Experience the beauty of winter in Sag Harbor in the invigorating outdoors with an opening party, a Winter Taste of Sag Harbor, ice carving demonstrations, live music, and World Famous Fireworks by Grucci at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Downtown Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com/events/harborfrost-2/

CRESLI Seal Cruise on the RV Peconic

Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.

Learn about and photograph seals on Shinnecock Bay with CRESLI! Be sure to pre-register and dress for the weather.

8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

Full Moon Night Hike

Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.

Enjoy the first full moon of the new year with night vision activities and a hunt for night-time wildlife with The Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Tickets are $20 for non-members and $10 for members. Children ages 11 and up are welcome to attend!

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Full Moon Hike with Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt

Wednesday, February 12, 5:30 p.m.

Hike through Vineyard Field’s open trails and observe February’s Full Snow Moon before enjoying refreshments and conversation at SOFO.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Jazz for Absolute Beginners

Friday, February 7, 4:30 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of jazz dance, including its connection to Broadway dance, at The Hampton Bays Library! The event is for dancers of all levels, ages 18 and up.

52 Ponquogue Avenue 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Afro-Caribbean Spiritual Movement & Dance Workshop

Sunday, February 9, 3 p.m.

Learn about movement and vocabulary from countries like Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and Trinidad at The Church. Tickets are $25 and $15 for members.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Big Game at Southampton Publick House

Sunday, February 9

Enjoy the Big Game on fourteen screens throughout Southampton Publick House! Specials include $8 burgers, half-priced wings, $6 draft beers, and $5 canned and bottled beers.

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800, publick.com

Super Bowl Party 2025

Sunday, February 9

Watch the Superbowl on a giant screen with The Greek Orthodox Church of The Hamptons. Table tennis, air hockey, wings, subs, a photo booth, and more will all be a part of the family-friendly fun.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6198, dormitionhamptons.org

The Big Game at The Clubhouse

Sunday, February 9, 5:30 p.m.

Watch the big game on the big screen at The Clubhouse, where your $40 ticket includes all-you-can-eat game food, dessert, bucket specials, half-priced bottles, and more! The venue can accommodate large parties of up to 50 people. Be sure to call in advance for reservations.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Tony Bennett: Champion of The American Songbook

Wednesday, February 12, 1 p.m.

Learn about the songs and career of Tony Bennett, a jazz, pop singer, and champion of the Great American Songbook. Register in advance online.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Paint & Sip with Debra Aquino

Wednesday, February 12, 6:30 p.m.

Learn to paint beautiful roses on canvas while sipping on your favorite beverages at The Southampton Arts Center! Tickets are $30-$35, and reservations are required.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0968, southamptonartscenter.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Self-Care: An Exhibition of Self-Portraits

On view through February 23

Don’t miss this exhibition showcasing self-portraits and views of the artists’ workspaces or studios at The Grenning Gallery. The museum is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Charlotte Park: A Life of Forms in Color

On view through March 2

Enjoy the work of Charlotte Park, known for her use of color and form, as well as her friendships with artists like Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, at The Parrish Art Museum. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Some of Tom’s Typewriters: From the Collection of Tom Hanks, Installed by Simon Doonan

On view through March 10

Check out this fascinating new exhibit at The Church featuring thirty-five typewriters handpicked by Tom Hanks from his collection of over 300. The gallery space at The Church will be revamped into a home just right to display them.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.