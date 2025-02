Westhampton Beach Preserves An Historic Windmill

WHB Mayor Ralph Urban, Southampton Town Historian Julie Greene, Construction Inspector Jame Daisy, Matt Jedlicka, Preservation Consultant Larry Jones Rick Seigleman Larry Jones Rick Seigleman Ashlar Contracting Owner Chris Monihan Rick Seigleman Consultant Vincent Gaudiello Rick Seigleman Windmill Restoration Rick Seigleman

The Village of Westhampton Beach continued the reconstruction of a historic windmill originally built for New York State Governor John Adams Dix.

The Greater Westhampton Historical Museum assisted the preservation effort by successfully raising the necessary funds to relocate the windmill.

Two of the three sections of the windmill now stand tall at the Village’s Great Lawn.