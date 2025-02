YMCA Hosts 15th Annual Prayer Breakfast

The YMCA of the Palm Beaches welcomed a record-breaking crowd of over 450 attendees to its 15th Annual Prayer Breakfast, held at The Breakers Palm Beach.

The event featured a Q&A session with PGA TOUR Champion Rickie Fowler, moderated by WPEC/CBS12 News Anchor Matt Lincoln.

Anika and Jason Harkins served as Honorary Chairpersons, and YMCA Board Chairman Tim Leuliette provided an update on the organization’s $46 million capital project.