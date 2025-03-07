East End 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parades: Celebrate Ireland in the Hamptons & North Fork

Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day afterparty in Westhampton Beach following the parade.

Step into your finest green clothes and celebrate Ireland and Irish heritage at these 2025 St. Patrick’s Day parades throughout the Hamptons and North Fork this month.

East End 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parades

CUTCHOGUE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

2 p.m. Saturday, March 8



The 19th annual parade will march from the traffic light at Cox Lane and travel down Rte. 25, ending in Cutchogue Village. cutchoguefiredept.org

WESTHAMPTON BEACH ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Noon Saturday, March 15



The 57th annual event starts at the corner of Oneck Lane and Mill Road. The parade’s yearly fundraiser will be held before the event on March 8 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. whbstpats.com

JAMESPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

1 p.m., Saturday, March 15



Visit Jamesport for this celebration. The parade begins at North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue, and ends at the Jamesport Firehouse. eastendemeraldsociety.org

CENTER MORICHES ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

2 p.m. Sunday, March 16



Led by Grand Marshal Mark Danowski, this celebration of Irish heritage will march on Main Street and Lake Avenue in Center Moriches. moricheschamber.org

HAMPTON BAYS ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

11 a.m. Saturday, March 22



Celebrate Irish heritage and community spirit in Hampton Bays. The 18th annual parade kicks off at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue. hbstpatricksparade.com

AM O’ GANSETT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Noon, Sunday, March 23



This lively little parade will begin on Main Street in Amagansett at the municipal parking lo, then turn around at the end of Main Street and return up Main Street to conclude at the Stephen Talkhouse.

MONTAUK FRIENDS OF ERIN ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Noon, Sunday, March 30



Montauk has the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with one of the most attended parades in New York. Kicks off a day of family fun and Irish culture on Edgemere Road. montaukfriendsoferin.org