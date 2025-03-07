Events & Entertainment

East End 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parades: Celebrate Ireland in the Hamptons & North Fork

Enjoy a St. Patrick's Day afterparty in Westhampton Beach following the parade.
Step into your finest green clothes and celebrate Ireland and Irish heritage at these 2025 St. Patrick’s Day parades throughout the Hamptons and North Fork this month.

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce and the Cutchogue Fire Department celebrated the Emerald Isle on Saturday, with their 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Kilts and bagpipes, drums and uniforms, and even a marching pig were the order of the day.
East End 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parades

CUTCHOGUE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
2 p.m. Saturday, March 8

The 19th annual parade will march from the traffic light at Cox Lane and travel down Rte. 25, ending in Cutchogue Village. cutchoguefiredept.org

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WESTHAMPTON BEACH ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
Noon Saturday, March 15

The 57th annual event starts at the corner of Oneck Lane and Mill Road. The parade’s yearly  fundraiser will be held before the event on March 8 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. whbstpats.com

Hundreds of spectators lined Route 25 in Jamesport for their inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade

JAMESPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
1 p.m., Saturday, March 15

Visit Jamesport for this celebration. The parade begins at North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue, and ends at the Jamesport Firehouse. eastendemeraldsociety.org

2024 Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Photo: Oliver Peterson

CENTER MORICHES ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
2 p.m. Sunday, March 16

Led by Grand Marshal Mark Danowski, this celebration of Irish heritage will march on Main Street and Lake Avenue in Center Moriches. moricheschamber.org

Hampton Bays Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Photo: Brendan J. O’Reilly

HAMPTON BAYS ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
11 a.m. Saturday, March 22

Celebrate Irish heritage and community spirit in Hampton Bays. The 18th annual parade kicks off at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue. hbstpatricksparade.com

Michael Clark, center, the grand marshal of the 2015 Am O’Gansett Parade, with Patty Sales, cofounder of the parade and VP of the Amagansett Chamber of Commerce, and Joi Jackson Perle, director of the Chamber of Commerce.

AM O’ GANSETT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
Noon, Sunday, March 23

This lively little parade will begin on Main Street in Amagansett at the municipal parking lo, then turn around at the end of Main Street and return up Main Street to conclude at the Stephen Talkhouse.

2019 Montauk parade marcher

MONTAUK FRIENDS OF ERIN ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
Noon, Sunday, March 30

Montauk has the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with one of the most attended parades in New York. Kicks off a day of family fun and Irish culture on Edgemere Road. montaukfriendsoferin.org

