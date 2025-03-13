Proposed East Hampton Zoning Amendment Draws Mixed Reactions

East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez (T. E. McMorrow)

A proposal that would limit the maximum allowed gross floor area, or GFA, for East Hampton homes was met with both support and pushback at a recent East Hampton Town Board meeting.

The proposed change to the town’s zoning law aims to reduce the maximum allowable GFA for single family homes in residential districts. The amendment, first introduced last December, seeks to address growing concerns over oversized homes, commonly referred to as “monster homes,” in East Hampton.

“We offer our broad support for the continuing effort to get a handle on the rising tide of oversized homes being constructed at the clear expense at the community’s hard won rural and semi-rural character and its limited resources and infrastructure,” Group for the East End President Bob DeLuca said.

The proposed zoning change follows the creation of a Zoning Code Amendments Working Group in 2023. This initiative was launched as a response to concerns that development had not been adhering to the goals and recommendations of East Hampton’s Comprehensive Plan, a policy framework from 2005 that emphasizes preserving the town’s character amid population growth.

Under the current zoning code, the GFA is calculated on a formula based on 10% of the lot area plus an additional 1,600 square feet or 20,000 — whichever is smaller. The amendment would reduce the formula to 7% of the lot area plus 1,500 square feet, or a maximum of 10,000 square feet.

If the amendment is passed, it will take effect on July 1, but there are exemptions. Homeowners who have already submitted building permit applications, or those with pending ones before the Zoning Board of Appeals, Planning Board, or Architectural Review Board, will be unaffected by the change.

At the recent public hearing, supporters argued that it’s essential to curb construction of oversized homes that have overwhelmed residential areas. Some even suggested the formula should be more restrictive — asking that the board consider it to be 7% of the lot size plus 1,300 square feet.

Opponents voiced concerns that the change could restrict homeowner’s ability to expand their houses as their families grow. One resident, Liz Miller, said she understands concerns over oversized homes but argued the law would unfairly impact smaller families like her own.

“We have tiny, little lots with tiny, little homes, and we need to be able to make them livable,” Miller said. “This makes it nearly impossible.”

Two residents suggested that the town board should hold a public vote, citing doubts about the level of community support for the proposed change. Both sides were often met with applause in the room after stating their opinion, and after two hours, the board is expected to take the issue up at its next meeting.