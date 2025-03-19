Manorville House Fire Leaves One Dead

A person was killed in a Manorville house fire that broke out on the morning of March 18, Suffolk County police said.

Police officers and firefighters responded to a 911 caller reporting the fire at a home on Village Circle North at about 6:30 a.m., authorities said. After firefighters extinguished the flames, the victim’s remains were found inside, police said.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, where coroners will perform an autopsy to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

The victim was alone at the time and there were no other reported injuries.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are continuing the investigation but authorities do not suspect foul play.