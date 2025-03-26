Out Palm Beach: Rick Rose, Entrepreneur Historian & Author

Rick Rose possesses the instinct mentioned by author John Jay Chapman, “One of the deepest impulses in man is the impulse to record, to scratch a drawing on a tusk or keep a diary… The enduring value of the past is, one might say, the very basis of civilization.”

Rose is a second-generation Floridian born and raised in the Palm Beach area, he was awarded the prestigious Judge James R. Knott Award by the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, which bestows the honor each year to an individual or organization that has contributed to the preservation, promotion, or enrichment of Palm Beach County history. In May of 2024, Rose was awarded the prestigious Providencia Award by Discover the Palm Beaches, which recognizes annually an organization or individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary contribution to the vitality and prosperity of the Palm Beaches as a desirable tourist destination.

A Conversation with Rick Rose

You are a graduate of Florida State University College of Business. Tell us about how this prepared you for your career in hospitality.

Hospitality is in my blood … my grandmother and mom loved to entertain and I loved to help! I worked at restaurants and hotels while working on my hospitality degree, which was part of the College of Business at that time. After that, I had an 18-year career working for major hotel groups, mostly international sales & marketing based in Europe.

What led you to become an expert about the history of the Palm Beaches and write a book?

When I returned to my home town in 2004, I opened a boutique inn, which became one of the leading bed & breakfasts in Florida. After opening the B&B, with the help of a friend, the late, local, legendary Florida historian Jim Ponce, I put together a tour of Palm Beach for B&B guests so they could learn about local history and see the most important points of interest. The tours became very popular and I subsequently developed a passion for local history, becoming Jim’s understudy for Worth Avenue history and, eventually, the historian for the Worth Avenue Association, now for 14 years. I became active with the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, the Flagler Museum and the Palm Beach Preservation Foundation. The guest directory of the B&B grew over the years to include all of the most important things to see and do in The Palm Beaches and 13 years after opening, that guest directory became the basis for my first book, Palm Beach: The Essential Guide to America’s Legendary Resort Town. The third edition of the book is expected to come out in 2026.

Do you still own the bed & breakfast?

No, we sold the B&B in 2020, but in 2015, my business partner and I launched a new company called Palm Beach Vacation Rentals, which has grown rapidly to 42 homes and apartments in the West Palm Beach area that we offer as short-term rentals.

Being a longtime resident of the Palm Beaches, can you tell us how Palm Beach and West Palm Beach have evolved over the past 25 years?

I don’t think the Town of Palm Beach has changed much and you can thank a robust preservation community for that. There are new names and faces, but it’s still the same ultra exclusive enclave. However, West Palm Beach and the broader area has experienced a major building boom, with businesses relocating to the area and a huge influx of new residents, which has transformed the area to a year-round destination. So the area has become less seasonal as a whole.

Do you find Palm Beach inclusive to the LBGTQ community and why?

Yes, the Palm Beach scene is diverse, international and sophisticated, so it’s generally open and welcoming to all, including the LBGTQ community … and in particular, the many cultural institutions make the destination popular with the LBGTA community.

Tell our readers what it is that you love about the Palm Beaches? What inspires you?

I love the diversity of the region without the density of the other major South Florida cities. Palm Beach County is one of the largest counties east of the Mississippi River with spectacular beaches, easily accessible pristine nature and a collection of beautiful, culturally rich towns and cities from Jupiter in the north to Boca Raton in the South. There are so many nice excursions to do … and my personal favorite: A canoe trip on the Loxahatchee River … not to be missed!

What organizations and charities have you been involved with in Palm Beach and what do you feel strongly about?

For people who have just moved to the area or are hoping to make their mark in Palm Beach Society, my tip has always been to get involved in a couple charities which support a cause you are passionate about. Start by buying a ticket to one of the galas … and then you’re on a mailing list, which gets the ball rolling. In addition to the Historical Society, Preservation Foundation and the Flagler Museum, I’m a supporter of Ballet Palm Beach and the Norton Museum of Art. Also, the Worth Avenue tours I lead for the Worth Avenue Association benefit a different charity every season, so I’ve raised money and become acquainted with numerous other charities including Loggerhead Marine life Center, Palm Beach Zoo, Tri-County Animal Rescue and the Town of Palm Beach United Way to name a few.

Obviously you have many passions. Can you tell how passion for certain things in life led you on the path to a successful career?

Always look to work in a field that you are passionate about. I’ve had different passions throughout my life and each one of them contributed to who I am today. First, I was a serious musician while in school, competing in local and regional music competitions and recitals. No doubt that experience enriched my creative ability. Then I became passionate about my work in international sales and marketing, which led to extensive traveling around the globe. After retiring from my 18-year corporate career, I became passionate about becoming an entrepreneur and starting my own businesses in my home town. I think for my final phase of my life, I’ll follow my passion about Palm Beach by dedicating my time to lecturing, writing, leading tours and advocating to preserve and share the rich history and cultural heritage of the Palm Beaches.

Finally:

Rick Rose was? Going to be a concert pianist … but became an international hotelier!

Rick Rose is? A happy camper as an entrepreneur with my own business. I highly recommend it!

Rick Rose wants to be: A local advocate for local history, preservation and all things Palm Beach.

Would you share the websites for your book your vacation rentals and your lectures and tours ?

My personal website is rickrosepalmbeach.com

My business website is palmbeachvacationrentals.net

My personal Instagram blog about all things Palm Beach: @rickrosepb

