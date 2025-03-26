Arielle Patrick: A Powerhouse for Change in NYC

Arielle Patrick: A New York woman making a difference.

To be seen is to have power. To be listened to is to have strength. Honoring the well-known in the media to the friendly lady in your neighborhood, each has taken the precious steps to rise to the challenge. They stand and speak up with the simple yet distinguished phrase of, “I want to make a difference.”

A love for liberty and a passion for community are especially felt by the women who are the driving force for positive change in our beloved New York City boroughs. One notable figure is Arielle Patrick.

The active Manhattan resident commemorates and encourages the observance and celebration of women’s vital role in American history in March. Known in New York City for her philanthropic efforts and as a successful business leader, she sets a prime example of being a compassionate change-maker. Her Big Apple contributions and groundbreaking achievements are worthy of grand applause.

Paving the way as both a professional and family-oriented individual, she is recognized as one who continues to break barriers this month of March and beyond. Given the opportunity any day of the week, she makes time to give back — and does so in a fashion that seems achievable only in a place like New York City.

A pillar in the community, her dynamic pursuits are many. Patrick by day works the ins and outs of a global investment management firm while the evenings are spent with family and philanthropic efforts. Her impressive career has led to several accolades that celebrate her work as an advisor to Fortune 500 public and private company CEOs and boards. Patrick leads the charge on investor relations, reputation management and risk assessment, crisis management and scenario planning, and all-stakeholder communications strategies for financially material matters.

Out of the office, the Princeton alum with family roots tied to Long Island and Connecticut has joie de vivre that radiates brightly. Balancing time between a husband and their two daughters alongside a slate of dozens of charity boards may seem dizzying to most. Yet, the empowering message she shares during Women’s History Month reads like a modernized textbook on how to be the person you imagine making a reality.

When told that she makes it look uncomplicated, Patrick pauses and poignantly states, “It’s funny. I make it look effortless because I’m honest about when it’s hard.”

A list of organizations she works with is full of an array of causes that matter to her most. She sits on the Board of Governing Trustees of American Ballet Theatre – her alma mater – The Chapin School, and the Institute for Public Relations. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Yellowstone National Park’s foundation and Chelsea Factory, an arts organization. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Investment Company Institute Public Communications Committee, and the Arthur W. Page Society. She sits on the steering committee for the Young Fellows of the Frick Collection and President’s Council of The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Also adding another notch to her belt, she is the newly minted founding co-chair of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Vanguard Council alongside Venus Williams.

“I am lucky to sit on some pretty substantial nonprofit boards that are deeply meaningful to me and various committees,” she says while pointing out it is part of a balancing act that many women like her face when it comes to trying to spread love to family and the community at the same time.

“One of my biggest challenges that I’ve been focusing on is how to still be a great wife and friend amongst all of this, as well as a daughter and sister. So therein lies the challenge.”

Harmonizing her busy days with giving back is a way to respectively honor both the past triumphs of women and the present population. Like so many other females, we carry the weight of the world with us and with great pride as we trek along on a journey to fulfillment. Patrick, who is often invited to speak as a voice of authority about work-life balance across the country due to her frank openness to the topic, never shies away from an opportunity to elevate a community, especially during this holiday month.

“The main advice that I constantly give mentees – including those who work for me and also just friends of mine – is to know you’re not going to be able to tap into your leadership capabilities and grow into the leader you’re meant to be until you’ve taken time to practice self-compassion,” she says. “Fall in love with yourself and honestly forgive yourself for bad days and for mistakes. That’s all part of resilience. I think people forget that. Becoming your own best friend is a key ingredient.”

Patrick’s existence in town exhales vitality and a sense that something extraordinary is happening. Inspiring friends and others in her extended network is the responsibility of stewardship in the Big Apple.

Gotham may not have a real-life Batman lurking in the corners, but we certainly have many women like Patrick with superpowers. They wear lavish capes that come in all colors and sizes to make our home the most vibrant town in the world.