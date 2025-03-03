Stirring the Pot with Culinary Leaders

Alana Lubin, Stuart Coleman, Deneille Dewar Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Chiara Carfi, Silvia Baldini Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Jessey King, Reeve Andrew Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Kim Tetrault, Meryl Rosofsky Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Mikelle Baldini, Tisha Amoruso Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Nicholas Maracz Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Petra Schmidt, Holly Atkinson, Galen Guengerich, Lisa Hall Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

For Valentine’s Day, Rams Head Inn invited 80 foodies to an afternoon inspired by “Stirring the Pot,” the New York cookbook by Les Dames D’Escoffier, an international organization of women culinary leaders.

Guests enjoyed cocktails crafted by Meryl Rosofsky and oyster-shucking revealed by Kim Tetrault of Peeko Oysters.

Robin Epperson-McCarthy of Saltbird Cellars showcased North Fork wines, while Chiara Carfi of Calvisius Caviar offered a caviar tasting.

Cooking demonstrations were provided by Silvia Baldini, who prepared roasted garlic lobster, shrimp spaghetti, and a vegan chocolate mousse.