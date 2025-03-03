Event & Party Photos

Stirring the Pot with Culinary Leaders

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/03/2025

Alana Lubin, Stuart Coleman, Deneille DewarRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Chiara Carfi, Silvia BaldiniRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jessey King, Reeve AndrewRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Kim Tetrault, Meryl RosofskyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mikelle Baldini, Tisha AmorusoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Nicholas MaraczRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Petra Schmidt, Holly Atkinson, Galen Guengerich, Lisa HallRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

For Valentine’s Day, Rams Head Inn invited 80 foodies to an afternoon inspired by “Stirring the Pot,” the New York cookbook by Les Dames D’Escoffier, an international organization of women culinary leaders.

Guests enjoyed cocktails crafted by Meryl Rosofsky and oyster-shucking revealed by Kim Tetrault of Peeko Oysters.

Robin Epperson-McCarthy of Saltbird Cellars showcased North Fork wines, while Chiara Carfi of Calvisius Caviar offered a caviar tasting.

Cooking demonstrations were provided by Silvia Baldini, who prepared roasted garlic lobster, shrimp spaghetti, and a vegan chocolate mousse.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles