Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, March 8-13, 2025

Enjoy Earth Yoga at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, March 8-13, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

The Church’s First International Women’s Day Shout Out & Dance Party!

Saturday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate International Women’s Day with The Church, where you’ll celebrate the women of the East End and their work. Honorees include the Celebrating Creatives of Color Committee, filmmaker Lana Jokel, Rev. Cecily Broderick, and Marit Molin of The Hamptons Community Outreach.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Flamenco Night

Saturday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

Learn to dance the flamenco, enjoy a show with a professional guitarist and dancer, and sample delicious tapas, paella, and Sangria at The Hampton Maid Inn! Tickets are $175. You can also make it a weekend by booking a room overnight.

259 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com/raire

Women in Jazz All-Star Band

Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with this All-Star band of ladies playing your favorite jazz standards and originals at LTV Studios! You’ll hear songs made famous by jazz greats like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and more. General admission is $20, and tickets are $25 at the door. You can also purchase a VIP ticket with cafe seating and a drink ticket for $50.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Line Dancing

Saturday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Grab your boots and scoot on over to The Clubhouse in East Hampton, where you can line dance with Liz Mooney and DJ CK Beats in The Room Winter Lounge. You must be twenty-one or older to attend. There is no cover charge.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Southbound Writer’s Round

Saturday, March 8, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss a rockin’ evening of country music at The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center! Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan were finalists on The Voice, and they will be joined by Charleston City Paper’s Best Male Vocalist of The Year, Randall Fowler. Tickets begin at $49.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Soul Spectacular

Saturday, March 8, 8 p.m.

Enjoy classic soul hits made famous by artists like Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, and more at The Bay Street Theater! The event will feature The HooDoo Loungers and The Mighty Ramons & The Phantoms of Soul. Tickets begin at $42.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Tigres

Saturday, March 8, 10 p.m.

Enjoy the energetic sounds of these Long Island natives at The Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Boeing Boeing

Thursday, March 13, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the premier by the Hampton Theater company of this 60s-era play about a self-styled man about town and his airline “connections!” Tickets are $40 for adults, $36 for seniors, $25 for students, and $30 for veterans and Native Americans.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-9855, hamptontheatre.org/?page_id=7231

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

East Hampton Trails Preservation Society Hike Through Hither Woods

Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.

Hike the full length of Flaggy Hole Road in Hither Woods before turning back to Old North Road with the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society! The total distance is five miles at a moderate pace. You’ll need to bring your own lunch and hydration.

Rod’s Valley Parking Area, Navy Beach, Montauk. 631-275-8539, richardwhalen@optonline.net, southamptontrailspreservationsociety.org

Seal Cruise, Co-Sponsored with CRESLI

Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.

Join SOFO and CRESLI for a two-hour expedition on the water in which you’ll view, photograph, and learn about the seals of Shinnecock Bay. Tickets are $40 per person, and littles ages 8 and up are welcome to attend.

8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. 631-886-4893, sofo.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Cooking With Rob Scott: Irish Soda Bread

Saturday, March 8, 2:30 p.m.

Learn to make classic Irish soda bread with Chef Rob Scott at The Westhampton Free Library! Registration is required as space is limited.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Saturdays in the Study

Saturday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a cozy Saturday evening at Canoe Place, where you’ll discover a crackling fire, drinks, company, and a DJ on select Saturdays. No reservations are needed, and an a la carte menu will be available.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Tapas & Paella Cooking Class

Sunday, March 9, 3:30 p.m.

Learn to make authentic Spanish tapas and paella with the award-winning Chef Alex Bujoreanu at The Hampton Maid Inn! Tickets are $150, and the class includes wine pairings.

259 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com/raire

Fairy Garden Workshop

Tuesday, March 11, 5:30 p.m.

Join Waterdrinker Family Farm at Jamesport Farm Brewery to learn how to make a fairy garden! Tickets are $40 and include a glass of wine, beer, or cider. No reservations are required.

663 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-878-6853, water-drinker.com

The Search for Interstellar Objects of Technical Origin

Tuesday, March 11, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this free virtual event presented by The East Hampton Observatory and Dr. Avi Loeb, Professor of Science at Harvard University. It explores the nature of interstellar objects and the question of whether they are natural rock or the space trash of another technological civilization. Register in advance online.

East Hampton. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-search-for-interstellar-objects-of-technological-origin-a-free-virtual-lecture

Earth Yoga with Amy Hess

Wednesday, March 12, 9 a.m.

Stretch, pose, and breathe your way to better health in the peaceful Nature Center of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Tickets are $15, and you’ll need to bring your own yoga mat. Walk-ins are welcome.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Paint & Sip with Deborah Acquino

Thursday, March 13, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy color mixing, painting, and making new friends in a supportive environment at The Southampton Arts Center! Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Paint brushes, canvases, and drinks will be provided.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0968, southamptonartscenter.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Some of Tom’s Typewriters: From the Collection of Tom Hanks, Installed by Simon Doonan

On view through March 10

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this fascinating exhibit at The Church featuring thirty-five typewriters handpicked by Tom Hanks from his collection of over 300. The gallery space at The Church will be revamped into a home just right to display them.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Ralph Gibson: Nature: Object

On view through April 27

Don’t miss this collection of photographs by Ralph Gibson, highlighting the relationship between color, perspective, and proportion.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Liliana Porter: The Task

On view through May 26

Enjoy this fascinating exhibit at DIA Bridgehampton featuring the work of feminist artist Liliana Porter, known for her work in print and photography. The museum is open on weekends, and admission is free.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org

