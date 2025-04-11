American Humane Society Hosts 14th Annual Hero Dog Awards

The American Humane Society hosted the 14th Annual Hero Dog Awards at The Breakers, celebrating five dogs.

The nationwide competition recognized canines in numerous categories.

Bo, a Bloodhound, was crowned the overall winner for his life-saving tracking abilities.

The gala, hosted by ambassadors Christie Brinkley and Carson Kressley, also marked a milestone for the American Humane Society as it unveiled a rebranding and introduction of their international Global Humane Society.

Proceeds from the evening supported the organization’s emergency rescue efforts for animals impacted by the California wildfires.