Event & Party Photos

American Humane Society Hosts 14th Annual Hero Dog Awards

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/11/2025

Christie Brinkley and Carson KressleyGetty Images

Lindsey Peetz, Penny, Sgt. David Rowland, Bo, Robin Ganzert Petty, Officer Alesha Horn, Niki Liz Stewart, Dayo, Joey Ramp Adams, Sampson, GuestGetty Images

Robin Ganzert, Brian O'ConnorGetty Images

Robin Ganzert, Lois PopeGetty Images

Robin Ganzert, Penny, Lindsey PeetzGetty Images

Sgt. David Rowland and BoGetty Images

The American Humane Society hosted the 14th Annual Hero Dog Awards at The Breakers, celebrating five dogs.

The nationwide competition recognized canines in numerous categories.

Bo, a Bloodhound, was crowned the overall winner for his life-saving tracking abilities.

The gala, hosted by ambassadors Christie Brinkley and Carson Kressley, also marked a milestone for the American Humane Society as it unveiled a rebranding and introduction of their international Global Humane Society.

Proceeds from the evening supported the organization’s emergency rescue efforts for animals impacted by the California wildfires.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles