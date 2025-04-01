Bobby Flay Dating Food Network Costar Brooke Williamson

Amagansett resident Bobby Flay is making headlines for his apparent new romance with a familiar face on the Food Network. The 60-year-old Beat Bobby Flay star is reportedly dating Brooke Williamson, his 46-year-old co-star on Bobby’s Triple Threat. Williamson, who won Top Chef Season 14, has been a longtime friend of Flay’s.

According to People magazine, the two recently decided to take their friendship to the next level. “They decided to jump in,” a source shared.

Williamson finalized her divorce from ex-husband Nick Roberts last year. She was honored at a No Kid Hungry Dinner in Los Angeles in mid-March, where Flay made a grand gesture by surprisingly flying in to support her, the report said. Flay, who was most recently linked to Christina Pérez, previously ended his high-profile marriage to actress Stephanie March in 2015.

In a recent appearance on reality star Kristin Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Flay opened up about his views on marriage, admitting it “hasn’t been the best situation” for him in the past. “I would be interested in a life partner for sure. But I don’t think it necessarily needs the documentation,” Flay added.