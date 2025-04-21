Remembering Keela & Archie of Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue

Keela at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center

Two beloved animal ambassadors at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center (EAWRC) in Hampton Bays recently died, leaving behind beautiful memories for staff, volunteers, and visitors alike. Keela, a red fox, and Archie, an Eastern screech owl, were not only staples of the EAWRC’s educational programs, they were also treasured members of its loving family and community.

Keela passed on April 1, following a sudden and rapid illness. At just around 7 years old, her passing came as a shock to those who knew her. “She was fine, and then within 48 hours, she was severely ill,” said Tammy Flanell, education coordinator and head caretaker at EAWRC, “there was no warning– it was just so sudden and heartbreaking.”

Further veterinary examinations revealed that Keela had developed heart disease without showing any prior symptoms. Further testing uncovered pericardial effusion, which is an abnormal accumulation of fluid around the heart, as well as hemangiosarcoma, a highly malignant cancer originating from blood vessel cells.

“By the time we got her X-rayed and did a heart sonogram, it was already too late,” Flanell explains, “this is not something typical with foxes. She could’ve lived to 12 or 14 in captivity, but we had no way of knowing she was this sick until she was.”

Keela had come to the center several years earlier after being surrendered by someone who realized that raising a fox at home wasn’t sustainable. Because she had been raised in captivity, she couldn’t be released into the wild. But she quickly settled into life at the EAWRC, where she became known for her high energy, sweet nature, and love for trampolines.

“She loved target training, treats, toys, trampolines, you name it,” Flanell adds. The EAWRC even built her a massive enclosure so she could decide when she wanted to come out and socialize. “She had her own space and freedom, and she especially loved the winter,” Flanell continues.

Keela’s calm, curious presence made her a highlight for visitors, and Kathleen Mulcahy, Executive Director of the center, explains “I loved showing people around, and we always told them to be quiet near Keela, as she didn’t like loud noises. But when people saw her, they were in awe. She was beautiful, and she had this peaceful way of watching you.”

Just three weeks before Keela’s passing, the EAWRC also said goodbye to Archie, a small and stoic Eastern screech owl. Archie died of old age after retiring from doing educational programs a year earlier. She was around nine years old, which falls within the upper range of life expectancy for her species.

“She was put on hospice care with lots of TLC, or tender loving care,” Flanell explains, “We kept her inside where it was warm, gave her gentle walks, and made sure she was comfortable. We knew the time was coming.”

Archie’s health had been declining gradually due to nerve damage from being hit by a car seven years earlier. Though the damage was managed with medication, it limited her mobility as she aged. “She might’ve lived a little longer if she didn’t have so much pain in her legs,” Flanell continues, “but she lived a full life, and she was always treated with love and care.”

Unlike many of the center’s birds, Archie had a unique habit of sitting perfectly still on her perch during educational programs. “People would look at her and think she was a stuffed animal,” Flanell laughed, “she just sat and observed.”

“These two were a major part of our family,” adds Mulcahy. “They’ll be deeply missed– not just by our team, but by the community, the volunteers, and everyone who ever had the chance to meet them.” The EAWRC plans to do a future public memorial later this spring to honor both animals and celebrate their contributions to wildlife education.

The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is located at 228 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. It can be reached at 631-728-4200, and animal emergencies can be reported at 631-728-WILD (9453). The center is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. seven days a week. Visit wildliferescuecenter.org for more information.