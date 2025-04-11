Event & Party Photos

Riverhead Ciderhouse Hosts Pokemon Card Trading Show

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/11/2025

Paul Warren, Kaylee Andersen, Emilio Mazariegoz, Thomas O'Shea, Anthony Rodriguez, Sean Boyd, Nolan Leeman, Samantha Strand, ToxiqueJulie Froehlich

Anthony Fusco, Tori LamsterJulie Froehlich

Brittany and Alyssa HeckmanJulie Froehlich

Christian Roman, Event Organizer Rebecca SeepersadJulie Froehlich

Edgar Ramirez, Sadie and Pablo PerezJulie Froehlich

John Ford, Brianne DillonJulie Froehlich

Justin Sharmon, Gisselle AnguitaJulie Froehlich

Laura and Chris Callen, Josh ShannonJulie Froehlich

Maggie Abate, Diana GallazzoJulie Froehlich

Mark Rodenburg, Event Coordinator Rebecca SeepersadJulie Froehlich

Matt Cruz, Mike FalconeJulie Froehlich

Matt (Pikachu), Rocky (Snorlax)Julie Froehlich

Ciderhouse Staff Merri HoffmanJulie Froehlich

Ciderhouse Staff Nick PicataggioJulie Froehlich

Nicole FranciscoJulie Froehlich

Prina and DiMitri DiBase, Christopher Lupo, Jason MelgarJulie Froehlich

Sean and Anna O'MalleyJulie Froehlich

Silvia, Steven and Juliana ChuJulie Froehlich

ToxiqueJulie Froehlich

Vanessa and Kaylie CamposJulie Froehlich

The Riverhead Ciderhouse’s Event Coordinator Rebecca Seepersad, in collaboration with the Long Island TCG Show hosted “Chu’n Brew,” a Pokemon Trading Card event that brought together fans of all ages for a day of collecting, trading and friendly competition.

  • Most Recent Articles