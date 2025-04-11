Riverhead Ciderhouse Hosts Pokemon Card Trading Show
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute04/11/2025Share
Paul Warren, Kaylee Andersen, Emilio Mazariegoz, Thomas O'Shea, Anthony Rodriguez, Sean Boyd, Nolan Leeman, Samantha Strand, ToxiqueJulie Froehlich
Anthony Fusco, Tori LamsterJulie Froehlich
Brittany and Alyssa HeckmanJulie Froehlich
Christian Roman, Event Organizer Rebecca SeepersadJulie Froehlich
Edgar Ramirez, Sadie and Pablo PerezJulie Froehlich
John Ford, Brianne DillonJulie Froehlich
Justin Sharmon, Gisselle AnguitaJulie Froehlich
Laura and Chris Callen, Josh ShannonJulie Froehlich
Maggie Abate, Diana GallazzoJulie Froehlich
Mark Rodenburg, Event Coordinator Rebecca SeepersadJulie Froehlich
Matt Cruz, Mike FalconeJulie Froehlich
Matt (Pikachu), Rocky (Snorlax)Julie Froehlich
Ciderhouse Staff Merri HoffmanJulie Froehlich
Ciderhouse Staff Nick PicataggioJulie Froehlich
Nicole FranciscoJulie Froehlich
Prina and DiMitri DiBase, Christopher Lupo, Jason MelgarJulie Froehlich
Sean and Anna O'MalleyJulie Froehlich
Silvia, Steven and Juliana ChuJulie Froehlich
ToxiqueJulie Froehlich
Vanessa and Kaylie CamposJulie Froehlich
The Riverhead Ciderhouse’s Event Coordinator Rebecca Seepersad, in collaboration with the Long Island TCG Show hosted “Chu’n Brew,” a Pokemon Trading Card event that brought together fans of all ages for a day of collecting, trading and friendly competition.
