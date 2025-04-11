Riverhead Ciderhouse Hosts Pokemon Card Trading Show

The Riverhead Ciderhouse’s Event Coordinator Rebecca Seepersad, in collaboration with the Long Island TCG Show hosted “Chu’n Brew,” a Pokemon Trading Card event that brought together fans of all ages for a day of collecting, trading and friendly competition.