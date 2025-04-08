South Fork Natural History Museum to Open Expanded Marine Tank Exhibit

SoFo in Bridgehampton.

The South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO) will unveil its newly expanded Marine Tank Exhibit on April 16 at 11 a.m., offering visitors an opportunity to engage closely with some of the species in the East End’s waters.

The exhibit’s expansion was funded through a $30,000 grant from the Holloman Price Foundation and a $20,000 contribution from the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning Omnibus Grant. The funds were used to upgrade the museum’s Marine Touch Tank, which remains the most popular interactive exhibit at the museum.

The new 250-gallon saltwater tank includes an upgraded filtration system and improved accessibility features for visitors of all ages and abilities. The tank is designed to house live marine invertebrates and allow guests hands-on learning experiences about the ecological roles these species play in local waters.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Holloman Price Foundation and Suffolk County for their support in making this project a reality,” said SOFO executive director Frank Quevedo. “This new marine tank will significantly enhance the educational experiences we offer to the public, creating opportunities for hands-on learning and fostering a deeper connection to our local marine environment.”

The grand opening event is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1988, the South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center offers exhibits, guided walks, and educational programming focused on regional biodiversity and conservation.

More information is available at sofo.org or by calling 631-537-9735.