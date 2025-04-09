Southampton to Celebrate Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Councilmembers Michael Iasilli and Bill Pell celebrating the Town’s First Adopt a Pet Day in the Town of Southampton with the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (Town of Southampton)

The nonprofit Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation is inviting the public to give forever homes to the dogs and cats in their care in honor of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day this month.

The annual initiative carries added importance this year as the shelter needs to reduce capacity in advance of extensive renovations planned for the facility later this year, officials said.

“This will be an amazing opportunity to help the shelter as they make these critically important upgrades,” Southampton Town Councilmember Michael Iasilli said. “The community’s effort in adopting or fostering a pet will help the shelter to work through this transition, expected to begin in September.”

Iasilli noted that last year’s efforts in partnership with Public Safety Director Ryan Murphy ensured that the shelter secured a grant worth more than $400,000 through the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund.

The funds will be used to install a new septic system, update flooring, and install new dog kennels. The project is expected to take three months to complete.

The Adopt a Pet Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, 102 Old Riverhead Road in Hampton Bays.