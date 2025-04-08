Windows EU Celebrates Grand Opening in the Hamptons

Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban and Marcin Lagowski.

Windows EU, a leading manufacturer of high-quality windows and doors, celebrated its official grand opening in the Hamptons on March 20, marking an exciting new chapter for the Polish factory group’s brand in the United States. While the company has been operating on Long Island for about a year, the event marked a formal introduction to the local community and showcased its diverse range of products.

Windows EU offers a wide selection of aluminum, steel, stainless steel, PVC, and wooden windows and doors, all designed to meet the highest European standards. According to Marcin Lagowski, who played a key role in bringing Windows EU to the Hamptons, what sets the company apart is its ability to create windows built directly for the customer.

“Our windows can be built in any size,” Lagowski said. “Unlike competitors, whose custom orders often lead to significantly higher prices, everything we make is essentially built to order without the added costs.”

Windows EU built on over 20 years of experience in the construction and international marketing industries. Since 2020, they have been successfully operating in the U.S. market, supplying high-quality windows to cities like New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and throughout North Carolina. In 2024, the company’s management, in collaboration with their local partner Marcin Lagowski, made the strategic decision to open the showroom in Westhampton Beach, further strengthening their presence in the U.S. market.

Windows EU actively participates in top industry trade shows and expos across the U.S., including events in Las Vegas, Orlando, and New York, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in modern window systems.

The story of how Lagowski became involved with Windows EU is just as unique. The company was working on a project in Bridgehampton for local builders when a personal connection led to a business opportunity. Lagowski’s friend, who was looking for housing for the Windows EU workers, ended up renting an apartment at Lagowski’s parents’ house. This connection led Lagowski to meet two Windows EU partners and get involved with the business.

Windows EU’s production process takes place in state-of-the-art, fully automated factories in Poland. The company’s commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in its constant pursuit of certification from international research institutes.

“It means a lot to open here,” Lagowski said. “It’s like getting married — a big blur of excitement and nerves, but in the end, everything came together beautifully.”

Windows EU is located at 185 Montauk Highway in Westhampton Beach and can be reached at 631-209-7559.