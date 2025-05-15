15 Mile Walk Raises Awareness and Funds Support of First Responders' Mental Health

Beachway Therapy Team The Buzz Agency Chief Brian Fuller, Samuel Eaton, Dan Debrecht The Buzz Agency Deen Ameerullah and Alfred Miller, supporters The Buzz Agency Greenacres Fire Chief Brian Fuller and Tim Roberto, Stomping Out The Stigma and Beachway Therapy Center First Responder Liaison The Buzz Agency Pam Eagen, Beachway Therapy Center, Tim Roberto, Fredye Mendez, Denis Holmes, Beachway Therapy Center The Buzz Agency Participants and Supporters, 4th Annual Stomping Out The Stigma Walk The Buzz Agency Rachel McKeehan, Betty-Jean Poznak, Melanie Allen, Cheryl Kinder - Participants The Buzz Agency Samuel Eaton, Battalion Chief, PBC Fire Rescue (Ret.), Fredye Mendez, and Dan Debrecht, Captain, Oakland Park Fire Rescue (Ret.) The Buzz Agency Terry and Tim Roberto The Buzz Agency

More than a dozen first responders, law enforcement and military veterans walked 15 miles in support of mental health awareness in our community.

Beachway Therapy Center partnered with Stomping Out the Stigma on its 4th annual walk to increase awareness of the need for mental health services for Palm Beach County first responders and veterans.

The walk, which started at City of Greenacres Fire Rescue Department, Fire Rescue Station 94, concluded in West Palm Beach at Beachway Therapy Center to a crowd of cheering supporters.

“This was a great opportunity to help first responders deal with the intensity of what they face day in and day out on the job. They are always there for us, and we wanted to show them that we are here for them, too,” said Tim Roberto, founder of Stomping Out the Stigma and event organizer.

Stomping Out the Stigma is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps provide access to confidential, lifesaving counseling to veterans and first responders in Palm Beach County and beyond.

According to the Florida Department of Health First Responder Suicide Summary published in 2023, Palm Beach County first responders had the highest number of suicide deaths from 2017-2022.

Roberto, a U.S. Marine veteran and Director of Community Relations at Beachway Therapy Center, along with Greenacres Fire Chief Brian Fuller and others, helped raise thousands of dollars in support of the organization’s mission.

Funds raised help provide access to confidential mental health sessions with licensed clinicians who specialize in trauma, mental health, substance use disorders and family issues.

An example of this is Beachway Therapy Center’s “After the Call” program, which offers specialized therapy to help first responders dealing with trauma.

Raffle tickets for a Lexus LS460 to support this cause are still available for $25 each or five for $100 and are available to the general public here.

Funds raised will pay for confidential mental health sessions with psychologists for first responders who are uncomfortable going through health insurance for counseling because of the need for higher confidentiality.

The raffle is being sponsored by The Dash Cam Lawyer.