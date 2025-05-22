Dan's Summer Preview 2025 Is Online & On Stands Now

Dan’s Papers’ “Summer Preview” guide is on stands and online now! Now is the time to pick up the ultimate resource for your East End season previewing the many exciting events and adventures to be had in the Hamptons and North Fork — as well a commemorating the grand opening of the Seven Beach Lane hotel in Westhampton.

The “Summer Preview” has long been known as the go-to guide for locals and visitors to plan where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and on the North Fork during beach season when the Twin Forks attract the biggest crowds. And this year’s edition features an in-depth look at the amenities offered at Seven Beach Lane — the beloved retreat at the heart of summer escapes — just in time for the season.

“For 65 summers Dan’s Papers has been the go-to source of places to go and people to see. We are looking forward to another great summer on the East End with our readers,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

Inside the “Summer Preview,” guests of Seven Beach Lane and Dan’s Papers readers will find comprehensive guides to East End beaches, wineries, arts and entertainment venues, new restaurants, a roundup of the hottest events of the season — and much, much more.

The “Summer Preview” is out now, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, giving readers an overview of everything to do starting with the unofficial kickoff of the summer season.

Pick up your copy around the East End today, or read the Digital Edition here.