Summer 2025 Events Uncorked at Seven Beach Lane in Westhampton Beach

Seven Beach Lane is ready for summer (Liz Clayman)

This summer, Seven Beach Lane in Westhampton Beach invites guests to indulge in a season of curated experiences — from wine tastings and art retreats to live music and gourmet dining, all set against the Hamptons’ coastal charm.

SEVEN BEACH LANE SUMMER EVENTS

EXPLORE + POUR

Wölffer Estate Vineyard Winemaker Roman Roth and Seven Beach Lane’s wine experts will guide guests in exploring the rich aromas, flavors and histories of a variety of wines from renowned regions. This class will deepen the appreciation of wines for novices and connoisseurs alike. $35. 5:30-7 p.m. May 15, 22 and 29.

LIVE MUSIC

Starting May 18, Seven Beach Lane kicks off an exciting season of live entertainment with music at every Sunday Brunch, and beginning May 22, Friday happy hours will groove into dinner with live performances.

EXOTIC CAR SHOW

White glove luxury car rental service Monarq Motors will host this showcasing of exquisite vehicles. June 1.

ART STUDIO HAMPTONS RETREAT

Treat yourself to some creative ‘me’ time at this inspiring art retreat designed to nourish your imagination, reconnect you with your inner artist, and offer a refreshing pause from daily life. Whether you’re an experienced creator or simply curious to explore, this retreat invites you to slow down, make beautiful things with your hands, and rediscover the joy of creative play in a supportive, soulfully curated setting. $850. June 10-12.

FATHER’S DAY

Whether dining with dad at the outdoor bistro, veranda lounge, Seven Beach Bar or poolside, a special menu will be offered. June 15.

DEAR DREAMER POP-UP

This Brooklyn-based boutique emphasizes the fun in the shopping experience during these brunch-timed events. June 28, July 27, Aug. 17.

WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD

Get a taste of some of the best of what the Hamptons has to offer with this recurring Wölffer Estate Vineyard pop-up featuring Ocean Fog Farms Florals during Sunday brunch. June 29, July 20, Aug. 17.

FOURTH OF JULY PARTY

Celebrate Independence Day the Seven Beach Lane way — in style with a barbecue party. July 4.

STAKT MAT

The innovative foldable fitness mat maker hosts this fun wellness event. July 27.

END OF SUMMER PARTY

Toast the end of summer at your favorite hotel in the Hamptons! TBD.