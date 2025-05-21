East End Surf Club Faces Possible Program Reductions

East End Surf Club is a staple in Montauk

Montauk’s East End Surf Club may see a reduction of programs, supporters warned during the Town of East Hampton board meeting on May 15.

The Surf Club, established in 2020, was founded by Montauk natives Mike Poli and Pat Fallon, with a mission is to build a fun surfing community through lessons that instill values of ocean knowledge, surf safety and proper etiquette, according to their website. The town modified the club’s permit compared to last year’s, but no notice was given, according to Chris Poli, Poli’s father.

“We are a little bit blindsided by this,” said Poli to the town board. “We do pour our heart and soul into this. Me and Pat are local kids who fell in love with surfing, and through our passion in the water wanted to give back to the community we grew up in.”

Chris Poli mentioned how the program is beneficial and inclusive of all community members, especially to children who aren’t able to afford it, and how the resolution has a “very negative direct impact.”

“They provide a service,” said Poli. “They actually train our kids water safety and now you’re making it so that there are less kids that are going to get this training.”

Helene Fallon, a longtime Montauk resident and mother of Pat Fallon, expressed her feelings about the town’s decision and the consequences that can hurt the program.

“They give all of the local kids discounts and if you guys reduce the size of the program, then they no longer will be able to give the discounts,” said Fallon. “They’re going to have to lay off some of the kids that they’re able to hire.”

The Polis and the Fallons called for a reconsideration of the board’s decision on the program’s capacity, with no call for “special treatment.”

“We want to just have the same access that everyone else has to the beach,” said Pat Fallon.

Town officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.