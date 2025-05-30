Guild Hall Reveals 2025 Summer Programming Following Renovations

The new Guild Hall Theater

Guild Hall has announced its 2025 summer season lineup, marking the institution’s first full programming calendar since completing a two-year capital improvement project.

The arts center, located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton, begins its 95th season with a wide range of offerings in the visual and performing arts, live music, talks, comedy, and community events. Upgrades to the museum, theater, and education facilities aim to enhance the experience for both artists and audiences, while maintaining the intimate scale that has characterized Guild Hall since its founding in 1931.

“With the strongest opening week of ticket sales in our history, Guild Hall’s 95th season is already poised for success,” Andrea Grover, executive director of Guild Hall, said. “Our programming team has curated a dynamic lineup that promises to delight and invigorate audiences in all the best ways.”

The season began May 4 with the opening of two exhibitions: Functional Relationships: Artist-Made Furniture and Almond Zigmund: Wading Room. Both run through July 13 and highlight East End artists whose work explores the overlap between art and function. Public programs and panel discussions are scheduled in conjunction with the exhibitions.

A second set of exhibitions opens Aug. 3. Mary Heilmann: Water Way marks the artist’s first large-scale solo presentation at a Long Island institution and will run through October 26. Joel Mesler: Miles of Smiles will explore autobiographical and universal themes through humor and color. Mesler will also host participatory events and offer themed merchandise in a lobby pop-up titled “Smile Shop.”

This year’s dance programming features companies and artists of national acclaim. Tiler Peck, principal dancer with New York City Ballet, headlines an opening event on June 14. Additional performances include Gibney Company (July 11), Dance Theatre of Harlem (July 25), and Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company (Aug. 15). Music From The Sole will present House Is Open, Going Dark on August 22, the culmination of their multi-year artist residency.

The theater and cabaret schedule includes appearances by Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (May 24), comic Ana Gasteyer (May 31), and John Cameron Mitchell (June 7). Other performers include Whitney White (June 21), Isaac Mizrahi (August 10), and the team of Alec Baldwin and Melissa Errico in The Fitzgeralds, a reading with music on August 16.

Musical offerings span jazz, classical, and contemporary genres. Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra perform June 29, followed by Julian Lage and Jorge Roeder on July 5. Musicians from the New York Philharmonic are scheduled for July 12. G.E. Smith’s Portraits series will feature Louis Cato and Paul Shaffer (July 19) and Jimmy Vivino (Aug. 23).

Comedy is also on the bill, with performances by ALOK (June 28), Candace Bushnell (July 18), Julio Torres, and the return of Celebrity Autobiography.

The season also marks the return of the Hamptons Institute, established in 2010, with a series of discussions focused on civic engagement and current issues. The 2025 series is guest-curated by author Ellen Chesler and Patricia Duff, founder of the nonpartisan nonprofit The Common Good.

Food and culture will be explored through the 15th year of Stirring the Pot, hosted by New York Times food and wine writer Florence Fabricant. Guests this year include Andrew Carmellini, Marc Murphy, Christina Tosi, and Pete Wells.

Additional talks will feature speakers such as astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, theater icon Daryl Roth, and Metropolitan Museum of Art CEO Max Hollein. Visual artist Almond Zigmund will appear in multiple events tied to her exhibition.

Youth programming includes seven KidFEST Wednesdays featuring music, dance, and interactive performances, culminating with Puppy Pals Live! Special events throughout the summer include a Tony Awards viewing party, monthly silent disco dance parties, and a preview screening from The Artist Profile Archive.

The annual Clothesline Art Sale takes place July 19. Guild Hall’s Summer Gala, set for August 1, will honor philanthropists Louise and Howard Phanstiel. The season concludes with the George D. Yates Golf Outing at The Maidstone on September 29.

As part of an effort to expand access, Guild Hall is offering a limiteed number of $25 tickets for all of its presented programs.

More information, including the full season schedule and ticketing options, is available at guildhall.org/events.