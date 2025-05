Hampton Maid Inn Blooms with Flower Arranging Class

Hampton Maid Owner Sharon Poulakis, Hampton Maid Event Coordinator Christine Hanhausen Alicia Doherty Annmarie Gallo and Laura Mercurio Alicia Doherty Lisa Guida Alicia Doherty Floral Instructor Rosemarie Kowalec, Andrews Family Farm's Trenton Kowalec Alicia Doherty

The Hampton Maid Inn in Hampton Bays hosted a flower arranging class in celebration of Mother’s Day, offering guests a creative and relaxing afternoon.

Attendees were guided by Rosemarie Kowalec of the Andrews Family Farm as they crafted their own custom bouquets using a selection of fresh spring flora.

Each participant also received a complimentary glass of rose.