Herzog Wine Cellars Joins Dan's Rose Soiree 2025

Herzog Wine Cellars will be pouring at this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Herzog Wine Cellars General Manager Joseph Herzog talks about his career, favorite wines and what Herzog is bringing to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Herzog Wine Cellars General Manager Joseph Herzog

How did you get into this line of work?

My family, the Herzog family, has been making wine for 9 generations. I succeeded my father Ernest Herzog as the GM of Herzog Wine Cellars.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

A growing popularity of white wines.

What is your favorite wine?

Every day, every occasion calls for a different wine. But I would say our Herzog Méthode Champenoise Brut.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From the Torah, our Holy Scriptures, and its teachings to sanctify our lives in everything we do.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

My late father Ernest Herzog, my uncle David Herzog and our director of winemaking operations, David Galzignato. They share the same humility and ambition to always do better and make better wine, improve an innovate.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

Kosher wine has a holy status, and as a practicing orthodox Jew, I get the duty and privilege to extract samples from tanks and barrels for our incredible winemaker, Mr. David Galzignato, who is not Jewish.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

The Herzog Lineage Rosé and the Herzog Lineage Momentus Rosé.

herzogwine.com