Dan's Events

Sip into Summer 2025: Dan’s Rose Soiree Returns to Southampton Memorial Day Weekend

By
3 minute 04/30/2025
An elegant evening unfolds at the Southampton Arts Center, where food, wine, and music take center stage at Dan’s Rosé Soirée.
An elegant evening unfolds at the Southampton Arts Center, where food, wine, and music take center stage at Dan’s Rosé Soirée. (East 27 Creative)

Kick off your summer in style at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust, the Hamptons’ premier Memorial Day weekend celebration, returning Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Southampton Arts Center. 

This signature event marks the start of the East End’s social season with elegance, flavor and flair.​ Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings of more than 20 exceptional rosé wines sourced from renowned vineyards across the world including France, California and right here on Long Island’s South and North Forks. Complementing the wine selection are gourmet bites from more than 15 top chefs, including private and Emmy-nominated culinary talents, offering a diverse array of savory and sweet delights.​

Rosé all day: Attendees sample a curated selection of rosé wines from Long Island and beyond at Dan’s signature summer kickoff event.
Rosé all day: Attendees sample a curated selection of rosé wines from Long Island and beyond at Dan’s signature summer kickoff event.

“Kicking off the Hamptons season with Rosé Soirée is a tradition and one that promises great memories, flowing rosé and an opportunity to find new restaurants to enjoy all summer long. ” said Elizabeth Aloni, SVP Events Dan’s Papers.

The evening’s ambiance is elevated by live entertainment, with DJ Theo spinning tunes and entertainment for the wow moments. The event also  features craft beers and specialty cocktails ensuring there’s something for every palate. For those seeking an exclusive experience, VIP ticket holders gain early entry at 6 p.m. and access to a chic afterparty from 9–10 p.m.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée will feature live music (East 27 Creative)
Dan’s Rosé Soirée will feature live music (East 27 Creative)

“I am a huge fan of this event,” said Chef Plum, the six-time Emmy-nominated host and executive chef. “It’s like the official kick off to summer! So many great chefs and amazing rosè, great music in Southampton! I mean c’mon! We can’t wait to see you!”

This all-inclusive, 21+ event promises an unforgettable night of indulgence, set against the backdrop of the Southampton Arts Center. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, a foodie, or simply looking to celebrate the season’s start, Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust offers the perfect blend of sophistication and summer fun.​

Guests raise their glasses at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, toasting to the start of the Hamptons summer season in style. (East 27 Creative)
Guests raise their glasses at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, toasting to the start of the Hamptons summer season in style. (East 27 Creative)

Tickets are available now and include all food, drinks, and entertainment. Don’t miss this opportunity to toast summer in true Hamptons fashion. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit DansTaste.com

Zoe McGrady, Lindsey Coffey, and Diani Walker attend Dan’s Rose Soiree at the Southampton Arts Center on May 26, 2024 (East 27 Creative)

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles