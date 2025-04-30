Sip into Summer 2025: Dan’s Rose Soiree Returns to Southampton Memorial Day Weekend

An elegant evening unfolds at the Southampton Arts Center, where food, wine, and music take center stage at Dan’s Rosé Soirée. (East 27 Creative)

Kick off your summer in style at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust, the Hamptons’ premier Memorial Day weekend celebration, returning Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Southampton Arts Center.

This signature event marks the start of the East End’s social season with elegance, flavor and flair.​ Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings of more than 20 exceptional rosé wines sourced from renowned vineyards across the world including France, California and right here on Long Island’s South and North Forks. Complementing the wine selection are gourmet bites from more than 15 top chefs, including private and Emmy-nominated culinary talents, offering a diverse array of savory and sweet delights.​

“Kicking off the Hamptons season with Rosé Soirée is a tradition and one that promises great memories, flowing rosé and an opportunity to find new restaurants to enjoy all summer long. ” said Elizabeth Aloni, SVP Events Dan’s Papers.

The evening’s ambiance is elevated by live entertainment, with DJ Theo spinning tunes and entertainment for the wow moments. The event also features craft beers and specialty cocktails ensuring there’s something for every palate. For those seeking an exclusive experience, VIP ticket holders gain early entry at 6 p.m. and access to a chic afterparty from 9–10 p.m.

“I am a huge fan of this event,” said Chef Plum, the six-time Emmy-nominated host and executive chef. “It’s like the official kick off to summer! So many great chefs and amazing rosè, great music in Southampton! I mean c’mon! We can’t wait to see you!”

This all-inclusive, 21+ event promises an unforgettable night of indulgence, set against the backdrop of the Southampton Arts Center. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, a foodie, or simply looking to celebrate the season’s start, Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust offers the perfect blend of sophistication and summer fun.​

Tickets are available now and include all food, drinks, and entertainment. Don’t miss this opportunity to toast summer in true Hamptons fashion. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit DansTaste.com