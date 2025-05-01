Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Mistakes & Triumphs in 'Manual Not Included'

Hilaria Baldwin and her new book “Manual Not Included,” Author Photo: by Koury Angelo, Courtesy Simon & Schuster

Amagansett’s Hilaria Baldwin’s book, Manual Not Included, is coming out next week.

In a video posted to social media, Hilaria says, “In my book I open up about some of my hardest moments, my most disastrous mistakes and some of my happiest highs. Women all over the world are constantly being judged. We’re often told that we’re either too much or not enough or sometimes we’re both at the same time. The shoulds and the shouldn’ts and all of the judgements can feel so overwhelming. This is why I wrote this book and I dedicate it to anyone who wants to tell their own story because anyone who’s been gossiped about knows how it feels to have that right taken away.”

“Ultimately, the title says it all – there is no manual for anything that life throws at us,” she concluded. “Proud of you,” her husband, Alec Baldwin, commented.

According to the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, Baldwin “reveals the highs and lows and unpredictable outtakes from her different and not-so-different life.”

The book description explains:

“After meeting her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, Hilaria found joy and purpose entering the public eye, where she sought to build community and connection with others. She also faced the challenges of the uglier, more toxic parts of the spotlight, living under a warped magnifying glass. Through the ups and downs, Hilaria leaned into wisdom and support offered by others, learning that optimism, kindness, and a sense of humor can put life into perspective. And additionally learning that we are not alone, that we are more alike than we are different.

In Manual Not Included, Hilaria writes about the relatable, hard-earned insights she’s gained from her experiences as an individual, a partner, and a parent—from feeling empowered, to having a fulfilling relationship, to being as good a mother as possible, all while still being a work in progress.”

Find Manual Not Included hits book stores on Tuesday, May 6.