Kermit the Frog Gives First Commencement Speech Since Southampton College 29 Years Ago

Kermit the Frog delivers the commencement address to graduates of the University of Maryland, in College Park, Maryland, U.S., May 22, 2025. Stephanie S. Cordle/University of Maryland/Handout via REUTERS

The University of Maryland’s (UMD) Class of 2025 topped off their college experience with a memorable commencement speaker — Mr. Kermit the Frog, sparking memories of the last time he did so at Southampton College in 1996.

The beloved puppet creation of 1960 UMD alum Jim Henson provided honorable advice to the graduating class after they received their diplomas on May 22. The Muppet’s prior stint as a commencement speaker at Southampton College’s ceremony earned him an Honorary Doctorate of Amphibious Letters.

“And so I say to you, the 1996 graduates of Southampton College, you are no longer tadpoles,” he said, according to the commencement transcript. “The time has come for you to drop your tails and leave this swamp. But I am sure that wherever I go as I travel around the world, I will find each and every one of you working your tails off to save other swamps and give those of us who live there a chance to survive.”

His words of wisdom closely paralleled three decades later, as he wore a custom-sized cap and gown, and encouraged graduates to choose kindness.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice, if you’re willing to listen to a frog,” Kermit told the graduates. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

He also made sure to recognize Henson in his speech and how he believed “everyone had a place.”

“He could always see the spark in someone. He saw the potential and he saw what was unique in each person,” Kermit said. “He taught me what’s unique about you should always be shared.”

He ended the speech by encouraging graduates to follow their dreams and sang his song, “The Rainbow Connection,” in unison. He was also presented with a citation from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore for his service to the state.

“It is so important that we find ways to experience joy during challenging times,” Geoff Gonella, vice chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents said. “After all, joy should be at the heart of any ‘Kermencement’ ceremony.”