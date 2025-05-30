Montauk Fire Dept. Honors Top Firefighters

Chuck and Charlie Morici Richard Lewin Department Secretary Jeanine Miedzwiecki Richard Lewin Dr. Ralph Gibson, Jim Wright Richard Lewin Eve and Ex-Chief Joe Lenahan Richard Lewin Ex-Chief Michael and Maura Mirras Richard Lewin Joe McDonald, Ellen Cooke, Peter Joyce, Jr Richard Lewin Joe McDonald, John Rutkowski, Peter Joyce, Jr Richard Lewin Joe McDonald, Joseph Dryer, Peter Joyce, Jr Richard Lewin Joyce and Carmine Marino Richard Lewin Keith and Pete Grimes Richard Lewin MFD Company of the Year 2024 No. 2 Richard Lewin Proud MFD Ex-Chiefs Richard Lewin Richard White, Department Treasurer, 60 Years of MFD Service Richard Lewin Thea and Ex-Chief Tom Grenci Richard Lewin

Montauk Fire Department Chief Peter Joyce, Jr. and 2nd Assistant Chief Joe McDonald awarded the department’s 2024 top performers.

The event recognized the dedication and service of the department’s most committed members.

Attendees enjoyed dinner and participated in a cash prize drawing.