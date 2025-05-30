Event & Party Photos

Montauk Fire Dept. Honors Top Firefighters

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 05/30/2025

Chuck and Charlie MoriciRichard Lewin

Department Secretary Jeanine MiedzwieckiRichard Lewin

Dr. Ralph Gibson, Jim WrightRichard Lewin

Eve and Ex-Chief Joe LenahanRichard Lewin

Ex-Chief Michael and Maura MirrasRichard Lewin

Joe McDonald, Ellen Cooke, Peter Joyce, JrRichard Lewin

Joe McDonald, John Rutkowski, Peter Joyce, JrRichard Lewin

Joe McDonald, Joseph Dryer, Peter Joyce, JrRichard Lewin

Joyce and Carmine MarinoRichard Lewin

Keith and Pete GrimesRichard Lewin

MFD Company of the Year 2024 No. 2Richard Lewin

Proud MFD Ex-ChiefsRichard Lewin

Richard White, Department Treasurer, 60 Years of MFD ServiceRichard Lewin

Thea and Ex-Chief Tom GrenciRichard Lewin

Montauk Fire Department Chief Peter Joyce, Jr. and 2nd Assistant Chief Joe McDonald awarded the department’s 2024 top performers.

The event recognized the dedication and service of the department’s most committed members.

Attendees enjoyed dinner and participated in a cash prize drawing.

