Montauk Fire Dept. Honors Top Firefighters
By Jacqueline Moore
05/30/2025
Chuck and Charlie MoriciRichard Lewin
Department Secretary Jeanine MiedzwieckiRichard Lewin
Dr. Ralph Gibson, Jim WrightRichard Lewin
Eve and Ex-Chief Joe LenahanRichard Lewin
Ex-Chief Michael and Maura MirrasRichard Lewin
Joe McDonald, Ellen Cooke, Peter Joyce, JrRichard Lewin
Joe McDonald, John Rutkowski, Peter Joyce, JrRichard Lewin
Joe McDonald, Joseph Dryer, Peter Joyce, JrRichard Lewin
Joyce and Carmine MarinoRichard Lewin
Keith and Pete GrimesRichard Lewin
MFD Company of the Year 2024 No. 2Richard Lewin
Proud MFD Ex-ChiefsRichard Lewin
Richard White, Department Treasurer, 60 Years of MFD ServiceRichard Lewin
Thea and Ex-Chief Tom GrenciRichard Lewin
Montauk Fire Department Chief Peter Joyce, Jr. and 2nd Assistant Chief Joe McDonald awarded the department’s 2024 top performers.
The event recognized the dedication and service of the department’s most committed members.
Attendees enjoyed dinner and participated in a cash prize drawing.