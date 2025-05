South Fork Bakery Fundraiser Benefits Parrish Art Museum

South Fork Bakery (SFB) hosted Ready, Set, Launch! at The Parrish Art Museum, a benefit event in support of Launch, the Bakery’s employment training and placement program for neurodivergent adults.

The evening featured performances by The Cherry Bombs. Since its founding in 2022, Launch has offered job coaching, placement advocacy and community integration.