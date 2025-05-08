Shuffle Off to The Gateway for a Dazzling '42nd Street'

42nd Street at the Gateway.

It’s the 1930s, the time of razzle dazzle musicals laced with big dance numbers. There was Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and the Busby Berkeley extravaganzas, most notably 42nd Street. These visually stunning musicals ushered people out of the plight of the Great Depression for a few hours to delight in spectacular dance numbers and romantic entanglements.

Now, The Gateway Playhouse gives the public a much-needed escape from present day problems to get lost for a few hours in the rhythmical sound of those dancing feet with the musical version of 42nd Street.

Based on the 1932 novel by Bradford Ropes, this jukebox musical with book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, lyrics by Al Dubin and music by Harry Warren opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on Aug. 25, 1980, and enjoyed an extensive run closing on Jan. 8, 1989. The production was directed and choreographed by the great Gower Champion and produced by David Merrick.

There are times when life is more shocking than fiction. Such was the case when on opening night as the cast enjoyed a rousing standing ovation, Merrick had the difficult task of coming onstage to announce the sudden death of Gower Champion.

The Broadway production went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Choreography. The original cast included Jerry Orbach and Tammy Grimes. The 2001 Broadway revival won the Tony Award for Best Revival.

This play within a play tells the story of Peggy Sawyer who steps off a bus from Allentown, Pennsylvania, with suitcase in hand and dreams of getting her big break on Broadway, but she freezes outside the stage door trying to muster the courage to audition for the new musical “Pretty Lady.” Billy Lawlor, who has already been cast as one of the leads in the show, notices her and is instantly attracted. Backing for the show comes mainly from southern tycoon, Abner Dillon, who insists that his love interest, Dorothy Brock, a prima donna past her prime is cast in the leading role. The show’s producer, Julian Marsh, who lost his savings during the Great Depression, is counting on “Pretty Lady” to be his comeback, so he agrees to cast Brock to secure the backing he desperately needs for the show.

Co-writer and producer, Maggie Jones, and some of the chorus girls see Peggy standing outside the theatre. They take pity on her and invite her to join them for lunch. They try out a dance routine with her which she aces. Julian Marsh happens to catch it and puts her in the chorus.

Fate has a funny way of stepping in. When Dorothy turns her ankle during the previews, it appears the show is doomed to end before it has a chance to begin until Peggy gets her big break. This show bubbles with lots of plot twists and romances against show stopping tap numbers. The musical score is teeming with popular standards including “You’re Getting to be a Habit with Me,” “I Only Have Eyes for You,” “We’re in the Money,” and the title song “42nd Street.”

Director/choreographer, Randy Skinner, has a unique history with the Broadway revival of 42nd Street. Mark Bramble, who co-wrote the book and directed the revival in London with Skinner as choreographer, passed in 2019 and Skinner stepped into the role of director. His singular experience with the show is obvious in this highly polished production.

Elizabeth McGuire skillfully infuses Peggy Sawyer with wide-eyed innocence, effortless dancing and vivacious vocals. As leading man Billy Lawlor, Griffin Wilkins impresses with stunning tenor and smooth dancing. When McGuire and Wilkins team up on songs like “Young and Healthy” and “You’re Getting to be a Habit with Me,” it is magical.

Kristen Beth Williams as aging actress Dorothy Brock is dynamic with gorgeous vocals that enchant on songs like “You’re Getting to be a Habit with Me” and “I Only Have Eyes for You.” Robert Anthony Jones is a hoot as Abner Dillion, Dorothy’s southern sugar daddy while Jesse Swimm as her old flame, Pat Denning, adds a measure of pathos.

As producer/writer duos of “Pretty Lady,” Jessica Wockenfuss (Maggie Jones) and Cullen R. Titmas (Bert Barry), are adorable and take us on a joy ride with their song “Keep Young and Beautiful.”

Kudos to Ryan K. Bailer who is suave as famed director Julian Marsh. His vocals on “Lullaby of Broadway” and reprise of “42nd Street” are outstanding.

The ensemble sparkles with each exhilarating tap number and synchronized chorus line. Two standouts are Sarah Dearstyne and Clyde Beaton II. Dearstyne plays chorus girl, Ann Reilly, with comedic flair and rich soprano while Beaton II as dance director Andy Lee exudes grace with every step.

Music director, Andrew Haile Austen, and the band preside over the festivities keeping the action effervescent.

Kelly Latta has crafted a set that morphs easily from one scene to the next. A nice touch is the giant screen depicting shadows of male dancers that accompany Dorothy in “Shadow Waltz.” José Santiago’s lighting design adds a splash when needed and softer tones for intimate scenes. Ben Takitch’s sound design complimenting the vocals.

Janine Loesch’s costumes are an integral part of this 1930s period piece. All the swing skirts allow for quick and easy movement while top hat, tails and canes make for debonaire visuals. Loesch punctuates each character with costumes that accentuate personality. Peggy appears in pale blues, Maggie in reds to match her red hair and diva Dorothy Brock is the height of sophistication from her first entrance in a stunning white suit with fox stole to all her other glamorous outfits. Dustin Lawson’s wig design exemplifies the hair styles of the early 1930s.

The Gateway is professionalism at its best in the heart of Bayport. So, put on your dancing shoes and shuffle off to 42nd Street for a fun-filled night of song and dance that will leave you humming and dancing long after the final curtain.

Catch 42nd Street now through June 1, 2025.

Gateway Playhouse, 215 S. Country Road, Bellport. thegateway.org. 631-286-1133

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theatre reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book, Madison Weatherbee The Different Dachshund, and playwright of Madison Weatherbee The Musical. Her one-act plays have been produced across Long Island. Her children’s picture book, Life According to Lexington, is due out later this year.