The Rainbow Rolls Is Coming to Dan's Rose Soiree 2025

The Rainbow Rolls owners Evelyn and Richard Morales

The Rainbow Rolls is bringing their delicious ice cream delights to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, The Rainbow Rolls Owners Evelyn and Richard Morales talk about their business, the local food and wine scene and this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

How did you get into this line of work?

We have always been foodies and especially have been fascinated with rolled ice cream since we learned of its existence in 2015. So, when we decided to become full time entrepreneurs, we knew this is the avenue we wanted to take.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We get our inspiration from what we are looking to have when we go out to have ice cream ourselves. However, we do always listen to our community and the flavors they’re looking to try and experiment to create new things with that in mind.

What new food trends are you seeing?

We recently added lattes and other kinds of coffees to our menu and have seen that is becoming a very popular option to have at ice cream stores.

What is your comfort food and why?

From our menu, Evelyn enjoys an Oreo, banana, Nutella rolled ice cream and Richard the Cookie Monster taco.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Our favorite to make is the Create Your Own option we have because it allows customers to choose what ingredients we mix in to make their own unique flavor. This allows us to have so many different flavors every time.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We plan to serve some of our most popular rolled ice cream flavors like our cookies & cream.

