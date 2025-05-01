Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, May 2-8, 2025

Rock out to concerts or enjoy comedy shows in the Hamptons this weekend.

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, May 2-8, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Center Stage Presents Gingy’s Diaries

Friday-Sunday, May 2-4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Enjoy Gingy’s diary stories as they are presented by five women during this theatrical performance created by Ilene Beckerman at the Southampton Arts Center. Tickets are $15.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0968, southamptonartscenter.org

God of Carnage

Friday-Sunday, May 1-4, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this Tony Award-winning play presented by The Playwright’s Theatre of East Hampton at LTV Studios! It tells the story of two sets of parents who attempt to resolve a playground dispute between their children. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-277-5377, ltveh.org

Social Gold

Friday, May 2, 10 p.m.

Rock out to this East Coast party band playing all of your favorite hits from every decade and genre at The Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets begin at $17.28.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Joe Vecsey’s All-Star Comedy

Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss classic comedy from acts like Harry Terjanian, Sharief Johnson, and Jesse Eigner at The Bay Street Theater! Tickets begin at $42.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Elvis Meets Sinatra

Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this energetic fundraising event presented by The Westhampton Rotary Club at The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center! You’ll hear classics performed by Lamar Peters, one of New York’s best Elvis tribute artists, and Jesse Posa, a superior Frank Sinatra impersonator. The singers will be backed by a three-piece band. Tickets begin at $59.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-502-4796, whbpac.org

No Sailor

Thursday, May 8, 8 p.m.

Join singer/songwriter Kieran Garvey and his five-piece folk band at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett. The band is “destined for the stages of the Newport Jazz Festival.” Tickets are $20.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Walking Dunes Geology & Botany Walk

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.

Explore the Walking Dunes of Montauk with Rob “Rockfish” Gelling. You’ll learn about the dunes’ geological formation, maritime plants, flowers, and more! The fee is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Members are free. The cost of the program will also include admission to the museum for non-members on the day of their choice.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-237-0282, sofo.org

Growing and Enjoying Dahlias

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.

Learn to plant, grow, and harvest gorgeous dahlias with Ellen Diament from Bridge Gardens. Tickets are $20, and pre-registration is required. In case of rain, the event will be held virtually.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Kentucky Derby Party at Fauna

Saturday, May 3, 4 p.m.

Sport your finest fedora or fascinator hat on the porch at Fauna, where there will be apps, a raw bar, beer, cocktails, Fauna Derby Day Buffet Favorites, and prizes.

6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3500, resy.com/cities/hamptons-ny/venues/fauna/events/fauna-kentucky-derby-party-2025-05-03/preview/5a253e86-eafd-407d-a9aa-62ba199077ac?seats=2&date=2025-04-23

Spring Golf Outing at The Bridge

Wednesday, May 7, 11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss this golf outing for The Children’s Museum of the East End. Tickets include brunch, cocktails, apps, and a silent auction. Members enjoy a discount.

1180 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org/en

Guided Hike to the Dwarf Pines

Wednesday, May 7, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy an educator-led hike to the ecosystems of the rare Dwarf Pines with Quogue Wildlife Refuge! You’ll learn about flora and fauna along the way. Tickets are $5, and registration is required.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Knowledge Friday with Nada Barry

Friday, May 2, 6 p.m.

Meet Nada Barry, a pillar of the Sag Harbor community who was born in England in 1930 and co-founded a school in the U.S., at The Church in Sag Harbor. Her experiences and wisdom have enriched the lives of many local residents.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Long Island Spring Restaurant Week

Through May 4

Don’t miss your chance to taste the flavor at local restaurants that will be offering three-course dinners for $29, $39, or $46 or two-course lunches for $24. Participating South Fork eateries include Amalfi Hamptons, Bistro Ete, Bridgehampton Inn, Calissa, Centro 336, Cowfish, Fauna, Flora, il Buco al Mare, LDV at The Maidstone, Nick & Toni’s, Ocean Club Montauk, Page Sag Harbor, R.AIRE, Rumba, Shippy’s, Stone Creek Inn, and more!

Various locations, South Fork. longislandrestaurantweek.com

Afternoon Tea

Sunday, May 4, 1 p.m.

Enjoy sandwiches, tea, cakes, and champagne the beautiful atmosphere of Baker House 1650! You can also upgrade to a Royal Tea Service, which includes caviar and house-made blinis.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Mother’s Day Flower Arranging Class

Sunday, May 4, 3 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day early with The Hampton Maid Inn, where you’ll create a stunning bouquet of spring blooms with Rose Andrews from Andrews Family Farm. Your $100 ticket also includes small bites and a glass of rosé.

259 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Creole Cuisine with Chef Cheryl

Wednesday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Learn to make Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya and soft Beignets with Chef Cheryl of Chara’s Kitchen & Catering at The Quogue Library! Tickets are $15, and registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

World Wine Wednesday–Chardonnay

Wednesday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Learn about the characteristics, growing regions, and flavor of Chardonnay at Wolffer Estate! Your $30 ticket includes a tasting of featured wines. Members are $25.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Burgers & Dogs at Union Burger Bar

Thursday, May 8, 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy food, drinks, and raffles while you meet adoptable pups from the Southampton Animal Shelter at Union Burger Bar! Adults are $45 and kiddos are $25. Purchase your tickets in advance online.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Marc Dalessio/Tina Orsolec Dalessio/Emily Persson

On view through May 19

Don’t miss the paintings and landscapes of Florence Academy of Art graduate Tina Orsolec Dalessio, the plein air creations of Marc Dalessio, and the oil paintings of Emily Persson at The Grenning Gallery.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

The Gallery at Quogue Library Presents: The Flower Art Show

On view through May 29

Enjoy this celebration of flowers in paintings, photography, and real life from artists like Marissa Bridge, Margot Carr, and Suzie Gilbert. An artists’ reception will take place on Saturday, May 3, from 3 to 5 p.m.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Eternal Testament

On view through June 1

View the work of native artists from around the country at The Church in celebration of the Montaukett and Shinnecock Nations at The Church.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Sharin Neshat: Born of Fire

On view through September 1

Don’t miss the works of this Iranian-born artist and filmmaker at The Parrish Art Museum. Art includes portraits and photography.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.