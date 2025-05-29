Three Ducks Hotel Opens in Westhampton Beach Just in Time for Summer

Three Ducks Hotel, a new boutique hotel located in Westhampton Beach, opened its doors for guests on May 21, replacing the Westhampton SeaBreeze Hotel at 19 Seabreeze Avenue.

The hotel was founded by design developers Elizabeth Bakhash and Randall Stone, who hope to facilitate guest experiences that are “rooted in nature, authenticity and discovery,” according to a press release. With an availability of only 12 rooms, guests can take a nature-filled escape in a property that “blends upscale amenities, experience-forward design, and a refined yet relaxed atmosphere that captures the ease and charm of the area.”

“The central location of Three Ducks naturally enhances the experience, truly allowing our guests to live like locals,” said Stone in a statement. “Whether taking a short drive or bike ride to the lively center of town, or enjoying pristine beaches, the hotel’s deep-rooted connection to nature and community is the heart of the experience we strive to cultivate.”

With relaxing amenities such as private, in-room messages, private garden seating, and communal wood-burning fire pits, guests will live in luxury throughout their stay.

Five guest room types are available, varying from standard to two-bedroom suites, starting at $495. With original room decor such as pebble-inspired lighting, textured clay tiles, private gardens, and poem commissions crafted by author Chris Vitiello, the landscape adds a “sense of openness and calm,” along with a modern design touch. The rooms also offer colorful and transformative art displays by renowned artist, Thiciana Cruz.

“Our approach is about going deep into the details — every texture, every material, every corner is considered,” said Bakhash in a statement. “It’s those small, intentional choices that quietly shape the mood of a space and make it feel truly alive.”

Three Ducks Hotel also provides services for private events, such as weddings, retreats, and brand activations. With organized planning, as well as partnership with local vendors, such as flower farmers and caterers, Three Ducks hopes to provide “seamless, memorable” events for guests to cherish.

To learn more, follow @threeduckswesthampton on Instagram or visit their website at threeduckswesthampton.com.