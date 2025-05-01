Tom Brady's Card & Collectibles Shop Coming to Hamptons

Football legend Tom Brady is bringing his CardVault By Tom Brady shop to East Hampton

Legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is bringing his CardVault by Tom Brady card and collectibles store to the Hamptons this summer.

Touted as a premier sports card, trading card, and memorabilia retailer, CardVault by Tom Brady is offering its curated collection of collectibles on Newtown Lane in East Hampton, opening Memorial Day weekend. A Grand Opening celebration for the public will take place on the evening of Thursday, May 22 with Brady and the founders of CardVault by Tom Brady.

Built around CardVault’s immersive retail experience, the East Hampton store offers a showroom with an extensive selection ranging from sealed boxes and packs to individual cards and authentic memorabilia from top brands like Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon and Fanatics Authentic. Customers will be able to walk through the store’s signature vault door to find signed jerseys and equipment, limited edition CardVault by Tom Brady merchandise, and a specially themed Pokemon experience.

The store is furnished with a luxurious lounge for customers and VIPs to open packs, trade and enjoy the collecting hobby.

Customers can also submit their cards for authentication and grading through CardVault’s grading service in a dedicated grading submission area. As an authorized dealer for industry leaders PSA, Beckett, and SGC — CardVault boasts a seamless and cost-effective way for collectors to elevate their collections.

“Bringing CardVault to East Hampton, a community known for being on the cutting edge of art, culture and collecting, is an exciting step forward for our brand, collectors and fans worldwide,” said Ed Kane, cofounder of CardVault by Tom Brady. “Following the successful opening of our fourth store at American Dream in New Jersey, this location reflects our continued commitment to making the hobby accessible and engaging for collectors of all levels. We’re proud to offer a destination where people can connect with the culture of collecting in such a unique and vibrant setting.”

This new shop brings something unique and new to East Hampton’s lineup of art galleries, boutiques and restaurants.

After opening at 47 Newtown Lane in East Hampton Memorial Day weekend, CardVault by Tom Brady will operate seven days a week: Sunday–Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Follow @CardVaultbyTomBrady on Instagram for further updates and details on grand opening festivities, and visit cardvaultbytombrady.com for more info.