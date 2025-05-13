Traffic Opens to New Roundabout in East Hampton

Road work is underway (Getty Images)

Drivers are being urged to prepare for a change in traffic pattern at the intersection of Stephen Hands Path, Two Holes of Water Road, and Long Lane in East Hampton, which is being turned into a roundabout.

Construction crews are continuing their work to finish the inside circle, but the previously stop-signed intersection has been rerouted to enhance safety due to limited sightlines and increasing traffic during the summer season.

“This project represents a thoughtful investment in long-term public safety,” East Hampton Town Councilmember David Lys said. “By improving one of our most heavily traveled intersections, we’re making East Hampton safer and more accessible for everyone, whether you’re commuting, running errands, or simply enjoying our town.”

Crews have completed drainage improvements and curbing. The next phase will feature installation of the concrete base and Belgian block pavers that form the roundabout’s center.

Drivers should prepare for the possibility that there could be temporary road closures and detours at this location during the final weeks of construction.

Town officials said they expect the majority of work to be completed before Memorial Day weekend, when traffic begins to peak with the return of beach season.