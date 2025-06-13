Event & Party Photos

Bridgehampton Museum Hosts Watercolor Painting Workshop

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/13/2025

Artist Linda SclafaniAlicia Doherty

Artist Maryanne GaleaAlicia Doherty

Artist Michelle DebiasiAlicia Doherty

Artist Randi DicksonAlicia Doherty

Connor Flanagan Executive DirectorAlicia Doherty

Kaylee Mendelman Museum Assistant and Aiden O'Sullivan InternAlicia Doherty

Quincy Egginton, Dotti DonaldsonAlicia Doherty

The Bridgehampton Museum hosted a painting workshop led by Dr. Quincy Egginton, offering artists of all skill levels the opportunity to explore watercolor as a medium.

Participants learned how transparent overlays create subtle variations in color and tone, beginning with observation and drawing before progressing through technique instruction and live demonstrations.

The session concluded with a group critique, fostering thoughtful reflection and artistic growth.

