Bridgehampton Museum Hosts Watercolor Painting Workshop

The Bridgehampton Museum hosted a painting workshop led by Dr. Quincy Egginton, offering artists of all skill levels the opportunity to explore watercolor as a medium.

Participants learned how transparent overlays create subtle variations in color and tone, beginning with observation and drawing before progressing through technique instruction and live demonstrations.

The session concluded with a group critique, fostering thoughtful reflection and artistic growth.