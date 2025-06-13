Bridgehampton Museum Hosts Watercolor Painting Workshop
1 minute 06/13/2025
The Bridgehampton Museum hosted a painting workshop led by Dr. Quincy Egginton, offering artists of all skill levels the opportunity to explore watercolor as a medium.
Participants learned how transparent overlays create subtle variations in color and tone, beginning with observation and drawing before progressing through technique instruction and live demonstrations.
The session concluded with a group critique, fostering thoughtful reflection and artistic growth.