Caring for Your Landscape in Extreme Heat

When the summer heat kicks into high gear, your landscape can quickly go from lush to stressed if it’s not properly maintained. High temperatures, intense sun, and dry conditions take a toll on turf, trees, shrubs, and flowers, but with the right care, you can keep your outdoor space looking healthy, even during a heatwave.

Water Wisely (and Early)

The most important thing you can do during hot weather is to water your landscape efficiently. That means watering deeply and infrequently, encouraging roots to grow deeper and become more drought-tolerant. Aim to water early in the morning, when temperatures are cooler and less water is lost to evaporation.

Check Your Irrigation System

Sprinkler heads get clogged, drip lines develop leaks, and coverage can become uneven. A mid-summer irrigation check-up ensures your system is working efficiently, avoiding both underwatering and water waste. Consider upgrading to a smart irrigation controller that adjusts to real-time weather conditions.

Mulch Is Your Friend

A fresh layer of mulch around your plants and trees helps retain moisture, regulate soil temperature, and suppress weeds. Organic mulch like bark or wood chips also improves soil health over time.

Don’t Overdo the Mowing

Cutting your grass too short can stress your lawn, especially in the heat. Raise your mower blade and keep your grass slightly longer during summer to provide shade to the soil and reduce moisture loss.

Watch for Heat Stress

Wilted leaves, browning grass, and dry soil are signs that your plants need attention. If things look too dry, prioritize high-value or young plantings for supplemental watering.

Extreme heat doesn’t have to mean a suffering landscape. With a few smart adjustments, and a professional irrigation tune-up, your yard can stay healthy and beautiful, no matter how high the temperature climbs.

